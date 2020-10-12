Archaeological Sites in Peru to Open for Visitors After COVID-19 Closing

These are the sites around Peru that will open in October and November after months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peru’s Minister of Culture, Alejandro Neyra, announced that seven archaeological sites in Cusco will open to the public on October 15 after months of being closed due to Peru’s state of emergency.
The following sites in Cusco comply with the biosafety protocols needed to receive visitors: Sacsayhuaman, Pisac, Ollantaytambo, Chinchero, Moray, Pikillacta, and Tipon.
The sites will open at 50% capacity.
Archaeological sites in Lima and Lambayeque
These museums and archaeological sites in Lima and Lambayeque will also open on October 15: The Archaeological Complex of Puruchuco, the Archaeological Sanctuary of Pachacamac, and the Museum of Peruvian Culture in Lima’s city center.
Nazca Lines
Neyra also announced visitors will be able to fly over the Nazca Lines starting on November 10.
Machu Picchu
Machu Picchu will open for tourists in November, no set date has been confirmed. Read more here.
Planning a trip to Peru in 2021? We’re here to help you travel safely. Contact our team at [email protected] to learn about our safety protocols and travel packages.
Cover photo: pululante/Flickr
Now that you're here:
We're asking you, our reader, to make a contribution in support of our digital guide in order to keep informing, updating and inspiring people to visit Peru. Why now? In our near 20-year journey as the leading English-language source on travel in Peru, we've had our fair share of ups and downs-but nothing quite like the challenges brought forth in the first quarter of 2020.
By adapting to the changing face of the tourism and travel industry (on both local and international levels), we have no doubt we will come out stronger-especially with the support of our community. Because you will travel again, and we will be ready to show you the best of Peru.
Your financial support means we can keep sharing the best of Peru through high-quality stories, videos and insights provided by our dedicated team of contributors and editors based in Peru. And of course, We are here to answer your questions and help whenever you need us.
As well, it makes possible our commitment to support local and small businesses that make your visit an unforgettable one. Your support will help the people working in these industries get back on their feet once the world allows us to make our dream of enjoying everything Peru has to offer a reality again-from its mouthwatering gastronomy, thriving Amazon and archaeological wonders such as Machu Picchu.
Together, we will find a way through this. As a member of our community, your contribution, however big or small, is valuable.
Support Traveling & Living in Peru from as little as $1 - and it only takes a minute. Thank you!