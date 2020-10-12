Home Traveling in Peru Archaeological Sites in Peru to Open for Visitors After COVID-19 Closing
Archaeological Sites in Peru to Open for Visitors After COVID-19 Closing

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
Sacsayhuaman Peru Cusco Archaeological Site
Planning a trip to Peru in 2021? Get inspired now, book when you're ready. Your dream trip to Peru begins here.

These are the sites around Peru that will open in October and November after months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peru’s Minister of Culture, Alejandro Neyra, announced that seven archaeological sites in Cusco will open to the public on October 15 after months of being closed due to Peru’s state of emergency.

The following sites in Cusco comply with the biosafety protocols needed to receive visitors: Sacsayhuaman, Pisac, Ollantaytambo, Chinchero, Moray, Pikillacta, and Tipon.

The sites will open at 50% capacity.

Archaeological sites in Lima and Lambayeque

These museums and archaeological sites in Lima and Lambayeque will also open on October 15: The Archaeological Complex of Puruchuco, the Archaeological Sanctuary of Pachacamac, and the Museum of Peruvian Culture in Lima’s city center.

Nazca Lines

Neyra also announced visitors will be able to fly over the Nazca Lines starting on November 10.

Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu will open for tourists in November, no set date has been confirmed. Read more here.

Planning a trip to Peru in 2021? We’re here to help you travel safely. Contact our team at [email protected] to learn about our safety protocols and travel packages.

Cover photo: pululante/Flickr

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

