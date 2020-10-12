Archaeological Sites in Peru to Open for Visitors After COVID-19 Closing

These are the sites around Peru that will open in October and November after months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peru’s Minister of Culture, Alejandro Neyra, announced that seven archaeological sites in Cusco will open to the public on October 15 after months of being closed due to Peru’s state of emergency.

The following sites in Cusco comply with the biosafety protocols needed to receive visitors: Sacsayhuaman, Pisac, Ollantaytambo, Chinchero, Moray, Pikillacta, and Tipon.

The sites will open at 50% capacity.

Archaeological sites in Lima and Lambayeque

These museums and archaeological sites in Lima and Lambayeque will also open on October 15: The Archaeological Complex of Puruchuco, the Archaeological Sanctuary of Pachacamac, and the Museum of Peruvian Culture in Lima’s city center.

Nazca Lines

Neyra also announced visitors will be able to fly over the Nazca Lines starting on November 10.

Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu will open for tourists in November, no set date has been confirmed. Read more here.

Cover photo: pululante/Flickr