5 Popular Drinks You Must Try in Peru (Video)

by Traveling and Living in Peru
Peru has been voted the world’s leading culinary destination for several years in a row and has won too many awards to count when it comes to its tourism.

With so much diversity to offer—from its cultures, languages, ecosystems, climates, food, and more—it comes as no surprise that popular drinks in Peru are just as unique as the country’s other attractions.

From world renowned cocktails to warm herbal brews, there are countless drinks in Peru that could satisfy the taste of any traveler.

In this video, we take a quick look at some of the unique Peruvian drinks that we love and think the world needs to know about! Which is your favorite?

(Music: We The Lion)

Interested in learning how to make your own pisco-based drink? Check out this tutorial for mixing your own Pisco Sour.

Image by Engin_Akyurt from Pixabay

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on March 9, 2018.

Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru.

