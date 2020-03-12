How to Visit the Natural Pools of Millpu in Ayacucho

Millpu in Ayacucho are natural turquoise pools that capture your eye and make for an unforgettable trip.

The variety of ever-changing landscapes and natural attractions in Peru are a must-see when visiting. The natural pools of Millpu in Ayacucho are just one example of the country’s beauty.

Let us show you how you can easily navigate your way to experience them yourself.

How to get to Millpu in Ayacucho

Getting from Lima to Ayacucho

Round-trip airplane tickets to Ayacucho can cost around 200 Soles (about US $60), and the flight is one hour long.

You can also go by land for 50 to 90 Soles (US $14 to 26) with Movil Tours, Excluciva and Tepsa. Keep in mind the journey is about 11 hours.

Photo: Reut Shuker

Getting from Ayacucho to Millpu

Once you reach the city, we advise you take time to visit Ayacucho, a city rich with history.

Once you’re ready for the natural pools, drive to the community of Circamarca, where you will begin the trek of roughly 30 minutes to get to the hidden pools. The magical landscapes offered by the turquoise pools of Millpu are well worth the hike.

Conversely, if you don’t want to go at it alone, you can also take a tour from Ayacucho to Millpu – and likely even Pumapaqcha – for around 90 to 120 Soles (US $26 to 35).

Though the blue waters appear inviting, they are actually quite cold, and you may spend more time admiring the natural pools in Ayacucho than sitting in them.

Without a doubt, we believe this beautiful natural area should be a destination on any adventurer’s bucket list.

Source: El Comercio

Cover photo: El Comercio

This post has been updated from its original version published on November 07, 2017.