It may be the second month of the year, but February is right in the middle of summer in Peru. Here’s what to do in Lima in February.

Whether or not the weather has consistently kept up, February in Peru means summer. In the country’s capital city, Lima, there’s much to be enjoyed: from activities in the sun to indoor (and air conditioned) events. For those traveling in or through Lima this month, here’s what to do in Lima in February.

Wednesday evenings in Museo Larco: Celebrate summer

Located in Pueblo Libre, the Museo Larco has to be one of Lima’s most photogenic tourist attractions. Soak up summer in the lovely museum garden and cafe every Wednesday until the end of February. On those four select days of the month, the museum can be accessed for S/10 by Peruvian citizens and residents (free of charge for Pueblo Libre residents) from 6pm onward. A small tour will be included as well as an all-ages workshop with a new theme each week.

Date: Every Wednesday in February

Time: 6pm-10pm

Address: Av. Bolívar 1515, Pueblo Libre

Moda Monumental: For fashionistas and culture vultures

Yes, we know. Callao is not part of Lima city. But this event is too good to pass up. Moda Monumental is a fashion event that will last for three-months at the contemporary and always colorful cultural center of Callao, Monumental Callao. With the aim to show the public a different perspective of fashion and the design process, over 20 creative exhibits can be enjoyed in the beautiful Casa Ronald building. Whether before or after your tour, be sure to take time to admire the street art surrounding this area.

Date: February 1-May 1, 2020

Time: Tuesday, 9am-5pm; Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-6pm (closed Mondays)

Address: Jr. Constitución 250, Callao

Pasito a Paso: Photo exhibit of Marinera dancers

Can’t find your way to Trujillo in time to see the annual Marinera competitions? The Peruvian folk dance so popular along Peru’s northern coast is celebrated in MATE this month. A video installation of photos taken by Mario Testino showcases the origins and evolution of the flirty dance. Also on display will be six typical dresses from different northern regions used by Marinera dancers; a joint effort between MATE and Museo del Trajes Perú. Entrance to this exhibit is free.

Date: February 7-March 1, 2020

Time: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-6pm (closed Mondays)

Address: Av. Pedro de Osma 409, Barranco

Launch of Sour Hazy IPA: Pucker Up

If a there was a brewery along the same lines of Central restaurant (in terms of research, experimentation and overall quality), it’d be Cerveceria del Valle Sagrado. The brewery’s taproom in Lima is celebrating their latest collaboration, this time with Lima newcomers, Psycho Brewery. The result is a sour hazy IPA—the first of its kind in Peru. Come for the launch party, and stay to discover your new favorite Peruvian craft beer.

Date: February 12, 2020

Time: 6pm-11:30pm

Address: Calle 2 de Mayo 508, Miraflores

LADFEST 2020: In honor of Latin American Design

This three-day event celebrates Latin America’s creativity and arts—and you’re invited to the party. Set to take place in Lima’s Teatro Municipal, there will be workshops, awards and conferences. In attendance will be some of the region’s biggest names in illustration, lettering and more. Not only is this something to do in Lima in February, the event could also lead to some long term creative inspiration. For more details visit the Facebook event page.

Date: February 27-29, 2020

Address: Jirón Ica 377, Central Lima

