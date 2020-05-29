Colonia Market: Organic and Artisanal Products to Your Door

Preferred by coffee lovers, artists and seekers of freshly made comfort food, Barranco’s Colonia & Co. has reinvented itself as Colonia Market.

One of my favorite spots in Barranco, Colonia & Co., is reopening as a market this week. In times like these, we all need to adapt or re-invent ourselves in order to survive and prosper. With this in mind, the owner of Colonia Market, the effervescent Jackie Becker, has hand-picked many healthy products with the commitment of choosing based on quality and sustainability. The emphasis will be on selling organic and artisanal products, although a few products typical to bodegas will also be available.

Of course, Colonia will be selling their wonderful in-house coffee brand, Curva, available in 250-gram bags of coffee beans. There are also other wonderful selected products available such as beer, wine, bread, artisanal ice cream, Piamonte dairy products, olive oils, honey, olives, organic fruits and vegetables, meat, chicken, and so much more. Several more items will be added over the coming weeks.







Delivery will be available to all districts in Lima and the delivery costs will vary depending on your location. To order and view available products, visit the website here (available in Spanish and English).

If you live in Barranco, you will also have the option of picking up your order when Colonia Market opens their doors to the Barranco community on June 1. Please note, only five people will be allowed in the shop at once. You will be able to purchase products, sandwiches and a selection of vacuum-sealed, ready-made organic meals.

As well, Colonia Market will be selling espressos, americanos, and cappuccinos “to go” through their front window.

Store hours: Monday-Saturday, 9:30am-3pm

How to order:

To order online (www.coloniamarket.com), you will need to complete the registration details at checkout. Then Colonia will send you a confirmation email with payment options.

Via WhatsApp at: (+51) 987-761-231

Via email: [email protected]

Forms of payment:

Bank transfer via Banco de Crédito or YAPE

Visa/MasterCard online payment

Visa/MasterCard upon delivery (using a POS)

Cover photo: Colonia & Co. Facebook