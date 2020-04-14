Immune-Boosting Fruits and Roots from Peru

Now’s the time to build up our body’s defense against disease-causing germs. Here are the Peruvian fruits and roots you should add to your grocery list.

Though there is no scientific proof that links lifestyle changes to having a stronger immune system, healthier lifestyle choices are still a good first line of defense. We all know the basics: no smoking; having good hygiene; balanced diet of fruits and vegetables; exercise regularly; sleep well and minimize stress in your life.

This is where Peru’s breadth of homegrown superfoods comes in handy. Providing high doses of various micronutrients that help improve our immune system’s response, consider including these in your daily diet.

1. Lucuma

Full of vitamin B3, calcium and beta-carotene (read more about its benefits here) why not try whipping up lucuma pancakes? Here’s one recipe. Of course, you can never go wrong with a lucuma smoothie.

2. Granadilla

Do you slurp the granadilla seeds or use a spoon? Whichever way, make sure to grab this fruit on your next grocery run. It’ll provide your body with vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B9, C, E and K.

3. Blueberries

Peru is on its way to becoming the top exporter of blueberries in the world, and what a privilege that is. One cup of blueberries a day provides you with 24% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. Include it in smoothies and/or bake away with this super fruit.

4. Sanky

Native to the southern Andean region, the fruit of this cactus is also rich in vitamic C and has five times more potassium than a banana. Switch things up with your fruit salad and have a taste of sanky.

5. Aguaymanto

Making jam seems like it’s a trying feat, but in fact it’s quite straightforward to make. You just need time, which right now we have plenty of. We suggest you try making jam (here’s a recipe) with aguaymanto, an acidic fruit packed with vitaminas A and C.

6. Chirimoya

Rich in fiber and iron, this super-packed fruit is sweet enough to eat on its own. Eat it also for its dose of vitamin B6, which benefits our central nervous system.

7. Maca

Maca root is generally found and consumed in powder form, making it a great addition to your morning smoothie. Not only is it known to help with fertility, it also has 135% of the daily intake of vitamin C, and is high in copper and iron.

8. Avocado (yes, it’s a fruit!)

Peru is known as avocado paradise, so why not take advantage of the availability of this super fruit. One reason to make yourself an avocado toast in the morning or add it to your salad is for its high dose of vitamin K, which is good for bone health and its role in healing wounds.

9. Camu camu

Get the most out of this vitamin C-packed fruit by eating it fresh. Yes, it’s quite sour, but you’ll benefit in the long run. The antioxidants in camu camu will help fortify your immune system and will help the health of your skin.

10. Yacon

Yacon is an excellent prebiotic, meaning it activates the growth of beneficial fungi and bacteria. As a plus, the root is naturally sweet so you can use it as a sweetener or have it as tea.

Cover photo: cyclonebill/Flickr