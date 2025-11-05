Intimate Concerts by Candlelight at Teatro Principal

Music takes on a different meaning when it is experienced up close. That is the idea behind Candlelight®, a global series of live concerts that transforms historic venues into immersive spaces illuminated by thousands of candles. The result is a warm, intimate atmosphere where audiences are invited to listen slowly, with attention and presence.

Candlelight at Cape Town | Photo: Fever / Candlelight®

Since its launch, Candlelight has traveled to more than 150 cities worldwide, introducing classical music and new interpretations of contemporary favorites to millions of people, including those who may never have considered attending a traditional concert hall. Now, the series comes to Lima with performances inside the Teatro Principal – Manuel A. Segura, the oldest theater in the city and a landmark in Peruvian cultural history.

The upcoming season features a blend of classical repertoire and popular music reimagined for a string quartet, performed by the Peruvian ensemble Cuarteto Arawi. Audiences can choose between concerts dedicated to Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, tributes to Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, a special Queen vs. The Beatles program, and even a homage to Luis Miguel, each creating a different kind of emotional landscape under candlelit glow.

Upcoming Concerts in Lima

Candlelight at the Masonic Memorial Centre Freemasons in Queensland – Brisbane | Photo: Fever / Candlelight®

Candlelight: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons

Sat, December 6, 2025 – 6:00 PM

Sun, December 7, 2025 – 6:00 PM

Sun, February 1, 2026 – 6:00 PM

Candlelight: Coldplay vs Ed Sheeran

Sat, December 6, 2025 – 8:30 PM

Sat, January 24, 2026 – 8:30 PM

Candlelight: Queen vs The Beatles

Sun, December 7, 2025 – 7:30 PM

Sun, February 1, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Candlelight: Tribute to Luis Miguel

Sat, January 24, 2026 – 6:00 PM

Venue: Teatro Principal – Manuel A. Segura, Lima

IN THE KNOW: Concerts run about 60 minutes and doors open 45 minutes before (no late entry). Ages 8+ (under 16 must attend with an adult). No parking at the venue. Tickets start at S/ 15 and go up to S/ 150, depending on the date and seating. More info https://feverup.com/es/lima-peru/candlelight

Why we love it

Candlelight at the Masonic Memorial Centre Freemasons in Queensland – Brisbane | Photo: Fever / Candlelight®

Candlelight offers something increasingly rare in busy urban life: a moment of stillness. No screens, no distractions, just music, light, and collective presence. For some, it is a gateway into the classical repertoire. For others, it is simply a chance to rediscover familiar songs in a deeply atmospheric setting.