Iquitos: Get to Know the World’s Largest City Inaccessible by Road

Located on the western side of the Peruvian Amazon, Iquitos is just a short flight from Lima. Here’s why you should add the unique jungle city to your travel itinerary.

Despite having its own airport and thus exceptionally easy to access, the mystique of Iquitos still abounds as it is most popularly referred to as the largest city in the world inaccessible by road. Enchanting yet puzzling, Iquitos offers a wild mix of the hustle and bustle common to an urban setting and the remote tranquility most travelers would expect when adventuring to the jungle. Perhaps one of the most intriguing facts is that with a flight time clocking in at under two hours, tourists can relocate from Lima and arrive in Iquitos for a refreshing change of scenery.

Whether you’re in the terminal waiting to board your plane, or in the beginning stages of planning your Peru adventure, here are a few facts to get to know Iquitos better:

1. From rubber boom to tourism spike

The beginning of Iquitos modern era was marked on January 5, 1864, when three steamships belonging to the Peruvian navy arrived to the city. Iquitos became a major shipping port when the rubber boom began in Peru. A dark history of slavery looms in this city due to the natural resource, as do remnants of the grandiose architecture made possible by late 18th century economic titans. In fact, the city’s Old Palace Hotel, a modernist building completed in 1912, was the nation’s first luxury hotel. Fast forward 156 years and tourism is now one of Iquitos major industries. According to El Comercio, the city received over 250,000 visitors in 2012.

2. Hog heaven

Just because this jungle city is inaccessible by car doesn’t mean there is any shortage of vehicles. If traveling solo or as a couple, hail a mototaxi (also referred to as a motocarro) upon exiting the airport and enjoy a breezy ride to the main square or directly to your hotel. These efficient three-wheelers are basically a motorcycle with an added back seat (think pedicab). Not only are they cheap, riding one is an exhilarating way to start your Iquitos adventure. It should be mentioned that this mode of transportation can be risky in terms of safety and theft, therefore only use if you are not carrying valuables.

3. A populous plain

Referred to as the Capital of the Amazon (though in fact it is the capital of the Loreto region), Iquitos is the fifth most populated city in Peru. Of course, considering Lima’s staggering (read stifling) population of over 9 million, Iquitos population of 430,000 people is relatively diminutive. For those residing in or having spent a lot of time in Peru’s capital city, Iquitos will seem like a breath of fresh air in more ways than one. That is, until five minutes after having arrived to the flat forested area and the humid and thick air has you drenched in your own sweat.

4. Natural wonder of the world

Okay, so Iquitos itself is not considered a natural wonder of the world, but it does play an integral part in one: the Amazon rainforest. In 2011, the world’s largest rainforest was named among the New 7 Wonders of Nature of the World. Surrounded by this vast (though sadly diminishing) world of natural resources and diverse flora and fauna is the city of Iquitos. Walk along the city’s malecón, a concrete promenade with a priceless view of the Rio Itaya, a tributary of the Amazon. From here tourists can descend the stairs and navigate the waters upon a hired riverboat.

5. Straight outta Cusco

So you came to Peru to visit Machu Picchu—now what? There’s no doubt that Cusco is at the top of mind for international travelers eyeing a vacation in Peru. Luckily, as of 2018, direct flights from Cusco to Iquitos are available through LATAM and select national airlines. Flight times average around four hours and round trip tickets are typically in the range of US$100-$200, depending on season. Skip the layover in Lima and visit two world wonders in one amazing trip.

Source: In Search of Lost Places, CNN, Mongabay

Main cover: Amaraphotos.com