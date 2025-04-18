We joined La Mar’s book launch a few weeks ago—part of its 20th-anniversary celebration and a tribute to its love for the sea. Now one of Grupo Acurio’s most iconic and widely expanded restaurant concepts, La Mar has become a global ambassador for Peruvian cuisine. Yet it never stops evolving—always rooted in the bounty of nearby waters.

Calamari from Pucusana – Lima.

That evolution takes center stage with La Danza del Nigiri, a tribute to Nikkei culture, exclusive (for now) to La Mar Lima. Recognized by his peers as one of Peru’s most influential young chefs of the sea, Anthony Vásquez returned to Lima after launching La Mar Buenos Aires, bringing him a renewed commitment. The Nigiri Dance is one flavorful bite of that journey.

The Menu

La Danza del Nigiri is a special item on the La Mar menu in Lima; in English, the Nigiri Dance is presented in four movements, such as ballet.

Act I: The Luxury

Dry aged Sea Sole from Cerro Azul – Lima.

Rare and elusive fish, prized for their flavor—and their challenge to catch.

Dry Aged Sea Sole (Cerro Azul). The curing process gives it a drier texture and a concentrated flavor.

Sea Bass (Puerto Pizarro). Sweeter in flavor, served with ají to balance with heat and acidity.

Cilus (Mala). Creamy, it dissolves on the bite and integrates with the rice.

Act II: Seasons

Scallops from Paracas – Ica.

Fish arrive with the seasons and shifting ocean currents. This act evolves throughout the year.

Chita (Cerro Azul). A rockfish commonly found among cliffs and rocky areas. The bite was firm, with a surprising bounce on the palate.

Scallops (Paracas). Paracas scallops are naturally sweet, perfectly sized, and full of flavor.

Fortune Jack (Puerto Pizarro). This one has a grainy texture and a lot of Umami.

Squid (Pucusana). The squid delivered a punchy hit that woke up your taste buds.

Silver Warehou (Huacho). Elegant white meat with a crisp and fresh flavor.

Sea Urchin (Ático). A taste of the ocean, creamy, clean, and naked on top of the rice vessel.

Mackerel Scad (Puerto Pizarro). Savory, clean, and elegant.

Silverfish (Chorrillos). Typically used in ceviche or deep-fried, it’s opened just enough to showcase the fatty silver belly at the center of the bite.

Act III: Andes

Camarón from Majes – Arequipa.

Peru has ocean and freshwater fish from the Andean mountains, from which Anthony selected a few species. Even in a seafood ballet, the Andes find a voice.

Trout (Ayacucho). It is intensely pink with a delicate cut to have it thinly sliced and covered with butter and chimichurri.

Camaron (Majes). A river crustacean, similar to crawfish, was in peak season. The nigiri was thinly pressed and slightly cooked to have a creamy texture, sweet flavor, and a pleasantly bitter finish.

Act IV: Tuna

Tuna from Ñuro – Tumbes.

From the warm waters of northern Peru to the distant Balearic Sea, these are the stars of the show.

Tuna (akami, lomo) (Ñuro) A locally fished tuna, great loin firm and savory.

Chu toro (Fatty Tuna) (Barcelona). The texture evolves, and the fat turns tuna into a creamy yet bouncy bite.

O toro (Extra fatty Tuna) (Barcelona). The tuna dissolves in your mouth and blends with the rice, which lingers beautifully on the palate.

Encore

To finish the dance: a Limean poke

After the final act, you’re invited to revisit your favorite. Which one will call you back? To finish the dance, indulge in a final bite: a Limean poke with urchin, O Toro, and cured egg yolk—a luscious finale to a seafood symphony.