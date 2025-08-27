Lady Bee in Lima Wins the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award 2025

For the first time in history, a Peruvian bar has been awarded the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, one of the most prestigious honors from The World’s 50 Best Bars. The recognition went to Lady Bee, the Barranco-based bar that has become a true tribute to Peruvian identity, flavors, and artistry.

Bar Manager Alejandra León | Photo Camila Novoa

The award, considered one of the most coveted in the industry, celebrates excellence in hospitality and customer experience. Winners are chosen by more than 800 international experts who make up The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy. This year, Lady Bee stood out as the place where voters experienced the warmest, most genuine, and most memorable service in the last 18 months.

A Philosophy Rooted in Peru

Lulo Charapita Cocktail | Photo Camila Novoa

Founded in 2021 by Alejandra León, Alonso Palomino, and chef Gabriela León, Lady Bee was created with the goal of elevating Lima’s cocktail scene to the same level of acclaim as its gastronomy. Their proposal blends creativity, sustainability, and deep respect for local ingredients, working closely with producers from the Amazon, the Andes, and the Pacific coast.

Their cocktail menu, including the Pollination collection, is designed as a narrative journey inspired by Peru’s biodiversity. Each drink tells a story that connects ecosystems, traditions, and communities, all under a zero-waste philosophy.

The Soul Behind the Bar

Lady Bee Team | Photo Camila Novoa

Beyond innovative drinks, what truly sets Lady Bee apart is its hospitality. The team welcomes every guest with warmth and enthusiasm, creating an atmosphere where visitors feel like family rather than customers. This philosophy also permeates the design of the bar, which is decorated with beekeeping-inspired elements, local craftsmanship, and sustainable materials to create an intimate yet elegant space.

Global Recognition

Gabirela León and Alonso Palomino on 2024th edition of 50 Best Bars

Lady Bee’s global impact is no surprise. In 2023 it debuted at No. 52 on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, earning the title of Campari One To Watch, and by 2024 it had risen to No. 16. Now, with this award, it cements its position among the world’s most admired bars.

“Lady Bee has created a warm and welcoming space where anyone can discover the richness of Peruvian culture and ingredients,” said Emma Sleight, Content Director of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

The official award ceremony will take place on October 8, 2025, in Hong Kong, ahead of the unveiling of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier. The event will be streamed live worldwide on 50 Best TV’s YouTube channel.