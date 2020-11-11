Machu Picchu Reopening Makes It the Second Most Googled Landmark

PromPeru, the country’s commission for the promotion of exports and tourism, reports that the historic landmark located in Cusco became the second most Googled Wonder of the World in the first week of November. Machu Picchu, which was just named Best Attraction in South America at the 2020 World Travel Awards, came in right after the Taj Mahal.

Global searches for Machu Picchu increased with the news of its reopening, having been closed to visitors since the start of Peru’s quarantine in March 2020. Though the ancient citadel opened in October to local tourists, a grand ceremony on November 1 marked Machu Picchu’s official opening to national and international tourists.

Most of these searches for Machu Picchu came from the following countries, according to Google metrics: Chile, Colombia, United States, Argentina, Belgium, and New Zealand.

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Pedro Szekely/Flickr

