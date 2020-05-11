Machu Picchu Under Maintenance During Coronavirus State of Emergency

Machu Picchu is getting fresh faced. Peru’s Ministry of Culture is executing maintenance work on the ancient citadel.
Taking advantage of this moment of respite from tourists, maintenance workers are taking care of more than 20 archaeological sites around Cusco, including those on the Inca Trail. Jobs include trimming grass, cleaning stone walls and compound grounds.
While national parks and monuments stay closed, park rangers continue to safekeep the areas. No accounts of trespassing or other infringements have been reported. Species indigenous to the area have been spotted roaming freely throughout the Machu Picchu Sanctuary, including the spectacled bear.
During the state of emergency, PeruRail, which usually transports tourists to and from Machu Picchu, has operated humanitarian trips for locals. Workers that were quarantined in the Sacred Valley were transported to Cusco on their way to their hometowns, while senior citizens were taken to the city to collect government payouts.
The rail company has also been transporting emergency and food supplies throughout the area.
Source: Andina
Cover photo: Andina