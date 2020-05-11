Home The latest news about Peru Machu Picchu Under Maintenance During Coronavirus State of Emergency
The latest news about Peru

Machu Picchu Under Maintenance During Coronavirus State of Emergency

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
Planning a trip to Peru in 2021? Get inspired now, book when you're ready. Your dream trip to Peru begins here.

Machu Picchu is getting fresh faced. Peru’s Ministry of Culture is executing maintenance work on the ancient citadel.

Taking advantage of this moment of respite from tourists, maintenance workers are taking care of more than 20 archaeological sites around Cusco, including those on the Inca Trail. Jobs include trimming grass, cleaning stone walls and compound grounds.

While national parks and monuments stay closed, park rangers continue to safekeep the areas. No accounts of trespassing or other infringements have been reported. Species indigenous to the area have been spotted roaming freely throughout the Machu Picchu Sanctuary, including the spectacled bear.

During the state of emergency, PeruRail, which usually transports tourists to and from Machu Picchu, has operated humanitarian trips for locals. Workers that were quarantined in the Sacred Valley were transported to Cusco on their way to their hometowns, while senior citizens were taken to the city to collect government payouts.

The rail company has also been transporting emergency and food supplies throughout the area.

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Andina

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

Travel Updates: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak in Peru

Is LATAM Having a Secret Sale on Flights to...

Lack of Government Support Forces Vulnerable Populations to Walk...

Is Peru the Craziest Country in the World?

Spectacled Bear Found Social Distancing in Machu Picchu Sanctuary...

Tablets Purchased for Peruvian Students in Rural and Urban...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More