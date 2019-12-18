Motto by Hilton Hotel in Lima to be First in LatAm

The latest Hilton hotel in Lima will be an affordable option for travelers with perks such as co-working spaces, a cafe and eateries.

The global brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, recently announced plans to open their flagship Latin America locale of Motto by Hilton hotel in Lima, Peru. The 150-room hotel is set to be constructed in the capital city’s most touristy district, Miraflores.

Described as micro-hotels, Motto by Hilton launched in October 2018 and appeals to modern travelers looking for a dynamic experience and a bang for their buck.

The Lima location will offer a coffee shop, eateries, a co-working space, outdoor patios and vibrant social areas. The unique feature of linking rooms will appeal to those traveling in groups. On the hotel website, the private rooms are described as “small but clever.”

Will it become one of the best hotels in Peru? Too early to say, but based on the design details that have already been revealed, this just may be one of the most fashionable hotels in Lima.

Inspired by the diverse cultures that make Peru as lively and rich as it is today, interiors will reflect European, Asian, African as well as local influences. Future guests can look forward to a serene blend of indoor and outdoor areas and a neutral color palette accented with bursts of green, pink, orange and charcoal. Construction is set to take place in 2020 and be completed by 2022.

Hilton already counts with seven hotels in Peru and, according to Hotelnet, has “a robust development pipeline of approximately 95 hotels throughout the [Latin America] region, including more than 10 in the pipeline in Peru.”

Source: Hospitalitynet

Photo: Pixabay