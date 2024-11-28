Pisco Santa María Magdalena Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Santa María Magdalena, led by pisco maker Alejandra Jordan, celebrates its first year as one of the most innovative ventures in the Peruvian pisco industry. Combining ancestral tradition with modern technology, it is quickly establishing itself as a leader in premium pisco production, gaining recognition in domestic and international markets.

By 2025, the winery has ambitious export plans targeting the United States, specifically cities like New York and Los Angeles. Additionally, it aims to produce 60,000 liters of a new Quebranta pisco, designed to meet the growing demand for premium pisco in global markets.

The distillery’s goal is positioning pisco on par with renowned spirits such as tequila. To achieve this, it plans to participate in international competitions, collaborate with prestigious bars, and launch marketing campaigns highlighting Peru’s authenticity and cultural heritage.

In its first year, Santa María Magdalena has won more than 30 medals in international competitions, including the prestigious “Best Pisco in the World” award at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) in London, granted to its Mosto Verde Torontel.

The distillery has also participated in the Peruvian mixology stage, reinterpreting classic cocktails with a minimalist approach that emphasizes the intrinsic qualities of pisco. “Aesthetics and flavor are equally important. We want to position pisco as an ideal spirit for contemporary mixology,” explains Jordan.

The distillery’s commitment to gender equality also sets it apart, with women in key roles ranging from distillers to brand ambassadors. This inclusive approach reinforces its vision of a more equitable pisco industry.

Since its inception, Santa María Magdalena has been created using a selection of the finest Peruvian grape varieties: Quebranta, Torontel, Moscatel, Italia, and Albilla. “Each variety has a unique essence, and at Santa María Magdalena, we know how to bring out the best in each one,” says general manager Jordan. The winery employs advanced techniques such as controlled pruning, directed harvesting, and cold filtration, ensuring purity and exceptional flavor in every distillation.

The origins of Santa María Magdalena trace back to 2020 when the family transformed 45 hectares in the Pisco Valley into vineyards exclusively dedicated to pisco grapes. After building its facilities in 2021 and fulfilling the required aging time, the brand entered the markets in September 2023. Since then, it has positively impacted its community in San Andrés, promoting sustainable practices and generating local employment.