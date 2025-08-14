The Boom of Wine Shops: A New Era for Peru’s Wine Culture

In a world where wine appreciation continues to grow, wine shops—or enotecas—are becoming cultural and economic engines for the wine industry. France alone has more than 5,800 enotecas, serving as spaces that go far beyond retail. They combine education, tastings, and community, helping strengthen wine culture while also boosting tourism and local economies.

Peru is now part of this global movement, and at its center is La Alcoholería, one of the largest wine stores in South America. Located in Pachacamac, just outside Lima, this ambitious project offers visitors the chance to explore over 1,000 carefully curated wine labels, from Peruvian vineyards to international classics. The experience doesn’t stop at the shelves: La Alcoholería hosts tastings, workshops, and monthly festivals that turn wine into an immersive cultural journey.

“An enoteca is not just a shop—it’s a meeting point where wine is lived in all its dimensions. In a country with a deep winemaking tradition like ours, these spaces are vital to strengthening cultural identity and supporting local producers,” explains Johnny Luyo, sommelier and commercial manager of La Alcoholería.

A Wine Wonderland in Pachacamac

La Alcoholería was born with a clear vision: to make wine approachable, educational, and emotional. Designed as a kind of Disneyland for winelovers, its modern architecture and sensory experiences invite visitors to taste, learn, and connect with the world of wine and spirits in new ways. The boutique-style curation ensures that every bottle tells a story, while professional guidance helps guests find the perfect match for any occasion.

The project also distinguishes itself through direct imports, personalized service, and a commitment to innovation.

Each month, La Alcoholería organizes open tastings featuring more than 150 wines, along with VIP sessions showcasing high-end labels. These gatherings often feature live music, delicious food, and premium drinks, transforming a simple tasting into a vibrant celebration of wine culture.

As Luyo puts it: “We wanted to create a meeting point between culture, knowledge, and experience. That vision has shaped La Alcoholería into what it is today: Peru’s largest wine shop and a hub for anyone passionate about wine.”