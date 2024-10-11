The Magic of Alquimia IV: Carnaval’s New Menu Ranked Among the World’s Best Bars

In the cocktail world, Carnaval’s name is a reference point for bartenders in and outside Peru. Their new menu, Alquimia IV, has earned them 69th place on the extended list 51 -100 from The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

Details on Ayahuasca cocktail | Photo by Carnaval

Founded by Aaron Díaz, Carnaval Bar has built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of what a bar can be. It is a true celebration for the senses, where every cocktail tells a story, and every experience is infused with creativity and innovation.

Behind The Rise of Carnaval

With partners Diego de la Puente and Diego Herrera, Aaron founded Carnaval Bar, a place dedicated to conceptual and creative cocktails, where the celebration never stops. In 2018, Carnaval received The One to Watch by The World’s 50 Best Bars and, in 2019, ranked 13th on the list. Since then, Carnaval has held a strong position, establishing Aaron as a leading figure in modernist cocktail-making in Latin America.

Aaron’s cocktail menu evolves under the Alquimia series each year, characterized by colorful, innovative drinks using Peruvian ingredients. Alquimia III, launched post-pandemic, featured creations like French Connection, a frozen cocktail that melts under a lamp, and Dark and Stormy, served in a decanter flask.

Carnaval’s New Cocktails Featuring Local Spirits

Details on Gaia cocktail | Photo by Carnaval

Carnaval’s latest cocktail menu, Alquimia IV, is inspired by adventure stories, drawing from myths and legends. A liquid journey across Peru presents eight unique cocktails, each representing a character. Collaborating with visual artist Rafael Lanfranco, Díaz created an imaginary world where their names combine to form “Lanfranco Díaz,” a kind of Peruvian Indiana Jones who, after making groundbreaking discoveries like Caral, disappeared without a trace in 1982. Decades later, Aaron receives a package from 40 years ago, revealing the first logbook of Lanfranco Díaz and introducing the eight guardians of this fictional world.

Lights, Colors, and Legends: The Characters of Alquimia IV

Details on DJ Momo Cocktail | Photo by Carnaval

Following a busy travel schedule in early 2023, Aaron had to pause due to a leg injury, giving him time to complete Alquimia IV. This edition explores Peru’s mysteries, such as the construction of Machu Picchu and the Nazca Lines. Aaron worked closely with Juan Jesús Benitez, his collaborator, to bring this vision to life.

Detail of the Raymi cocktail | Photo by Carnaval

Eight guardians now inhabit this imaginary world, each represented by a unique cocktail served in handmade containers by ceramic artist Edi Mérida:

Shadi (Caral) – A semi-dry/fruity cocktail with Quebranta pisco, algarrobina, ají liquor, and lucuma. Gastón (Lima) – A smooth, fruity blend featuring Avelino Rojo, soursop, and berries. Gaia (Cordillera Blanca) – A herbal cocktail with Matacuy, Peruvian agave Aqará, and mushrooms from Porcón. Koffi (Cajamarca) – A caffeine-infused cocktail with 12-year Scotch, white vermouth, and spiced cold brew. Raymi (Cusco) – A gin-based cocktail with eucalyptus, coca leaf distillate, and exotic fruits. Ayahuasca (Loreto) – A mystical cocktail with Cartavio rum, camu camu, and jungle botanicals. Socrates (Traveler) – A tequila-based drink with white vermouth and exotic spices. DJ Momo (Arequipa) – A lively cocktail with Scotch, beer, and chicha de jora.

Signature Spirits: Pisco and More

Details on Socrates Cocktail | Photo: Carnaval Bar

Carnaval’s cocktail menus are deeply rooted in local products. Aaron has always aimed to create his spirits, and his latest collaboration with Barsol produced Carnaval Pisco, a blend crafted for Peruvian classics like chilcano, pisco sour, and capitán. This project represents Aaron’s ongoing commitment to developing high-quality products for his bar and beyond.

Additionally, Aaron has ventured into craft sodas, launching Carnaval Cola in collaboration with Mr Perkins as an alternative to commercial colas. Transparent and versatile, it pairs with spirits like mezcal, whiskey, and rum and can be purchased in local supermarkets.

Finally, Aaron’s collaboration with Cervecería Invictus has produced three unique beers, including a Session IPA, further expanding Carnaval’s drink offerings for those who prefer beer over cocktails.

This new chapter in Aaron’s journey involves creativity, exploration, and a deep connection to Peruvian culture and its untold stories.

IN THE KNOW: At Carnaval, the cocktail experience goes beyond taste. The team has mastered turning drinks into visual and sensory spectacles with carefully selected ingredients from Peru’s rich biodiversity. You can make your reservations here.