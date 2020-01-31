Things That Taste Good In Peru (According to this Blogger)

It’s hard to keep count the number of times Peru’s first-rate gastronomy has received an award, one of the latest being Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Also, Peru is home to some of the most world-renowned chefs, such as Virgilio Martínez and Gastón Acurio, just to name two.

For these and many more reasons, travel bloggers love to come to Peru and write and share about their experiences.

One such blogger, Candice, did just that on her blog Free Candie, commenting about things that taste good in Peru among other happenings.

She’s a freelance travel and art writer and blogger from Newfoundland, and as a way to escape a life of routine work, she decided to change the way she was living to better fit her passion: travel.

Credit: Free Candie

“I live on an isolated island in the North Atlantic, so it’s not cheap/easy for me to travel often! So, I usually try to pick countries or destinations that are close together (like a big South America trip with 3-4 countries),” she told Traveling and Living in Peru.

About Traveling and Eating in Peru

Candice traveled to Peru in 2011 when she was a blogger on behalf of Contiki Tours when they launched their South America tours. “I thought Peru would be too scary to do on my own. I was wrong about that,” she said.

To this traveler, Peru was a one-of-a-kind experience. “From Colca Canyon to Machu Picchu to Cusco…everything about Peru was completely magical to me. I still miss Inca Kola!” she confessed.

As a result of this trip, several blog posts emerged on Free Candie, and one of them is called “Things that tasted good in South America,” and of course, Peru is part of the list.

“I’d have to say I enjoyed pretty much everything I ate. I’d slap a small child for some ceviche right now, as a matter of fact,” jokes Candice, and then she mentions her list of the favorite things to eat in the “land of the Incas.”

So, What Tastes Good in Peru? (according to Candice)

1. Inca Kola

Number one on Candice’s list is Inca Kola “the most popular soft drink in Peru” that tastes like “cream soda,” she said.

“It is EVERYWHERE, and I requested it whenever the opportunity arose. After all, when in Rome…,” she wrote on her blog.

Inca Kola and Inca Kola shots / Credit: Free Candie

2. Inca Kola Jello

Jello made from Inca Kola also made it on her list, although Candice thinks they might be even better with vodka: Inca Kola Jello shots. What do you think?

3. Ceviche

“Like sushi for Peruvians, this raw fish/seafood dish is marinated in citrusy juices and sometimes chili (sic) peppers,” Candice said.

4. Pisco Sour

“Mandatory at every dinner table in Peru,” Candice wrote, explaining that it is a brandy drink with lime and lemon and egg whites. It “comes with a high probability of drunkness.”

5. Alpaca

Yes, they have eyelashes, as Candice says, but if you get past that fact, it is delicious. She didn’t try llama, though.

Don’t forget to read the three types of meat you need to try in Peru!

Traveling Isn’t Only For New Experiences

Since talking about things that taste good in Peru, Candice is currently planning on visiting Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos and next year to Indonesia and Japan.

“Every time I travel and have new experiences, I fall a little harder in love with the world. I had a pretty awful year last year (my mother was hospitalized for six months), and my trip to Asia really helped me see the good in the world again. New cultures, new experiences, new landscapes… it all makes life worth living,” said Candice.

This article has been updated from its original publication on July 4, 2019.