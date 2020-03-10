Top 8 Burgers To Try in Lima

Everyone knows the way to a carnivore’s heart is with a delicious and juicy burger, hence our list of best burgers in Lima.

As you may know, Traveling & Living in Peru is big on eating, and we have the restaurant reviews to prove our love for food.

However, this time around, we wanted to give you our quick go-to list of some of the best burgers in Lima.

La Royal (Photo: Maketto/Facebook)

With its industrial vibe local, Maketto not only sells Nikkei-style street food, but with a little more investigation, we found out that their La Royal Short rib burger is very unique and popular. This burger is filled with kombu (edible kelp), kimichi, rib meat, and – to top it all off – a quail egg.

Where:

Av. Mariscal La Mar 830, Miraflores

Hours:

Monday- closed

Tuesday – Saturday- 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm | 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Sunday- 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm | 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Wall Street Burger (Photo: Street Burger/Facebook)

These burgers in Lima are for those looking for a different style. You might want to try their 28 de Julio burger that is made with lomo saltado juice. A favorite of ours was the Wall Street burger with tasty bacon, carmelized onions and smoked cheddar. You can even make the burgers into XL, meaning 400 grams of meat.

Where:

Calle San Martín 459, Miraflores

Hours:

Monday – Saturday- 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Bacon burger (Photo: Cafe a Bistro/Facebook)

With homemade buns, this cafe’s Bacon Burger with delicious melted cheese and their Cafe a Burger with caramelized onions along with their secret sauce are cooked to juicy perfection. Our gastronomy contributor Sheila Christensen Jeanneau even swears they are the #1 one burger place in Lima.

Where:

Av. Del Ejercito 2193, San Isidro

Hours:

Monday – Sunday 8:00 am – 11:00 pm

Black burger (Photo: DonDoh/Facebook)

With an Angus patty, cheddar cheese, and kyuri relish (Japanese pickle), the Black Burger at DonDoh is very unique. Its black bun is infused with squid ink. Don’t forget the hint of spicy mayo to top it all off. This burger restaurant in Lima is one you surely won’t forget.

Where:

Av. Conquistadores 999, San Isidro

Hours:

Monday – Thursday- 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm | 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Friday & Saturday- 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm | 7:00 pm – 12:00 am

Sunday- 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm

(Photo: Bon Beef/Facebook)

This restaurant was around for many years, closed, resurfaced and then became even better and brighter than before. The secret to part of their great success is using charcoal grills that help enhance the flavors of their burgers, made with 100% Angus beef.

Where:

Av. Pardo y Aliaga 588-596, San Isidro

Av. Circunvalación del Golf Los Incas 134, Local 107, Santiago de Surco

Av. De La Roca de Vegallo 318, Urb. San Felipe, Magdalena

Hours:

Monday – Thursday- 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Friday & Saturday- 12:00 pm – 11:55 pm

Sunday- 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

(Photo: Papi Carne/Facebook)

As an American-owned restaurant, their Papi Burger is filled with short rib, pickles, beer mustard, caramelized red onion mayo, lettuce, red onions, and tomatoes, all served on a brioche bun.

Where:

Leoncio Prado 601, Surquillo

Hours:

Monday – Friday- 12:00 pm – 3:45 pm | 6:00 pm – 9:45 pm

Saturday 12:00 pm – 9:45 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm – 5:45 pm

(Photo: Papacho’s/Facebook)

One of Gastón Acurio’s famous restaurants is dedicated to making enormous and delicious burgers. Papacho’s is the way to go if you are looking for a variety of flavors. Bonus: there are also vegetarian burgers.

Where:

Av. La Paz 1045, Miraflores

Centro Comercial Larcomar

Sta Catalina Angosta 115, Cusco

CC Jockey Plaza

Plaza Salaverry

Hours:

Check here for particular restaurant hours.

Hamburgo Famous Burger:

Hambgrill burger (Photo: Maria Alejandra Baraybar/Traveling & Living in Peru)

Recently visited, their Hambgrill burger is a hit in our books. With big pieces of sausage and a meat patty, this burger is also topped with a delicious chimichurri sauce that will have you coming back for more.

Where:

José Gálvez 432, Miraflores

Hours:

Tuesday – Sunday- 12:30 PM – 10:30 pm

This wraps up our list of the best burgers in Lima. Visit our restaurant reviews section for more inspiration and tasty eats throughout the capital of Peru.

Cover photo: Carnal sliders/Marco Simola

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on March 8, 2019.