A Day for The Masters of the Craft

The JW Marriott Lima became the stage for one of the most exciting hospitality competitions in the region as Marriott International hosted the grand finale of Masters of the Craft 2025. Over four days, chefs, pastry chefs, and bartenders from across the Caribbean and Latin America gathered in the world-renowned culinary capital to showcase their skills, creativity, and passion. The event offered a unique blend of competition, cultural immersion, and celebration of Peru’s status as the gastronomic heart of the continent.

Contestant Esteffany Capillo | Photo Bruno Molina

What is Masters of the Craft?

Masters of the Craft is Marriott International’s signature annual competition designed to recognize and elevate the talent behind the kitchens and bars of its hotels throughout the CALA region. Participants compete in multiple local and regional stages before advancing to the final. This year, Lima, famous for its biodiversity, culinary heritage, and innovative chefs, was chosen as the ideal host city for the 2025 edition.

How Marriott Bonvoy Members Experienced the Event

Through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, members had the chance to enjoy an exclusive, behind-the-scenes experience. Guests attended curated tastings, culinary showcases inspired by Peru’s diverse regions, and had backstage access to the final challenge. They witnessed nine finalists transform a mystery Peruvian ingredient into a beautifully presented dish or cocktail, all while staying at the JW Marriott Hotel Lima for three nights.

Masters of the Craft participants | Photo Bruno Molina

The Participants

Finalists represented some of Marriott’s most distinguished hotels across the region.

Culinary:

Pastry:

Mixology:

Roni Huamanhuallpa, a finalist in the previous edition, also participated as a special guest.

The Winners

Masters of the Craft Winners | Photo Bruno Molina

The 2025 champions were:

Edgar Bonilla – Culinary (San Juan Marriott Resort)

– Culinary (San Juan Marriott Resort) Cristóbal Faunes – Pastry (The Ritz-Carlton Santiago)

– Pastry (The Ritz-Carlton Santiago) Esteffany Capillo – Mixology (JW Marriott Lima)

Each winner impressed the judges with technique, creativity, and the ability to elevate a secret ingredient: huacatay for culinary, aguaymanto for pastry, and melissa for mixology, spotlighting the richness of Peru’s pantry.

The Challenges and the Judges

Culinary Judges Francesca Ferreyros, Diego Muñoz and Pedro Miguel Shciafinno | Photo: Bruno Molina

Contestants worked under strict time limits: 45 minutes for pastry, 30 minutes for culinary, and 7 minutes for mixology. The jury featured some of Peru’s most respected culinary voices:

Peruvian celebrity chef Christian Bravo, well-known for his work on Peruvian television and Voice-Over, served as master of ceremonies.

Contestant Edgar Bonilla | Photo Bruno Molina.

Masters of the Craft 2025 reaffirmed not only the talent within Marriott International’s hotels but also Peru’s role as a global culinary beacon. With its flavors, traditions, and unmatched gastronomic energy, Lima proved once again why it continues to inspire chefs and travelers from around the world. The competition closed with a sense of celebration, creativity, and pride, an unforgettable tribute to the region’s growing culinary identity.