Astrid & Gastón 30th Anniversary 

We ventured to Casa Moreyra to, once again, enjoy the menu of Astrid & Gastón, the culinary institution that has defined Peruvian gastronomy for three decades.

The Green Diner at Casa Moreira | Photo courtesy of Astrid & Gastón

Founded by Gastón Acurio and Astrid Gutsche, it has elevated Peruvian food to international acclaim and become a beacon of cultural pride. It blends flavors, stories, and creativity into every dish.

Social Connection

During the 2020 pandemic, Astrid & Gastón’s kitchen at Casa Moreyra became a lifeline, feeding people experiencing homelessness at Casa de Todos while maintaining a connection with patrons through delivery. Astrid Gutsche, refusing to be defeated, launched ‘De Astrid’ with her now-iconic Peruvian cheesecake. This brand, born out of the pandemic, has since gained recognition and deserves its article.

The restaurant symbolizes innovation, tradition, and the power of dreams. Astrid & Gastón has consistently pushed the boundaries of Peruvian cuisine, inspiring chefs and food lovers alike.

The Menu

The Bread Basket ready to be served | Photo courtesy of Astrid & Gastón

This time, we sat on the central patio under the colorful tree representing the traditional Yunza, a celebration ritual. The Yunza is a tree decorated with gifts by the people of the Peruvian Andes during carnival season. It symbolizes community and shared joy, a fitting representation of the Astrid & Gastón experience,

IN THE KNOW: On the main day of the festivities, everybody dances around the yunza tree, knocking it down slowly with an axe. When falling, all the participants ran to grab the gifts. The one who gives the last out to the tree will organize the following year’s celebration.

The wood table on an open patio, in contrast with the fabric napkins and the exceptional service by the team led by Astrid and Carlos Franco, sets the ambiance.

Our dining experience began with a classic Pisco Sour from the bar, followed by a potato croquette with crab aioli, a crunchy outside, and gooey inner made a luscious first bite. As we chatted and shared our appreciation for the first bites and cocktails, a delightful bread basket arrived at the center of the table, offering a selection of breads of different textures and ingredients, such as quinoa, aji amarillo, and olives.

Cuy pequinés at Astrid & Gaston | Photo courtesy of Astrid & Gastón

Then came a flounder tiradito with artichoke leche de tigre, so fresh that you could taste the sea with a creamy leche de tigre. It was followed by the prawn tartar with blueberries and smoked potatoes, connecting the coast and the Andean highlands.

Cuy Pequinés, a protein introduced on their menu in 2004, kept evolving, turning it into a blend of Chifa (Peruvian Chinese) and Andean, a piece of glazed guinea pig crunchy and savory placed on top of a purple soft tortilla to grab it with the hands and eat it in a couple of bites. The simplicity of a brioche bread slice with creamy scrambled eggs and a slab of uni was the next step, just a delicate course.

Conchas Oka | Photo by La Mar Miami

Gastón built this menu with a team that also included some of his chefs from around the world; the next plate was created by (and named after) Diego Oka, the chef from La Mar Miami, Conchas Oka a fresh scallop pan seared with butter and white wine, covered by a parmesan foam, and a parmesan crumble, it’s a modern take on the classic conchitas a la parmesana.

One of the last savory dishes on the menu was sea bass and memories of Huacho, a “sudado” (traditional fish stew recipe). The fish was cooked with the perfect balance of sauce and vegetables, and to finalize the savory part, a hare ravioli cooked in chocolate and ají amarillo sauce.

Astrid’s Magic Box | Photo by Astrid & Gastón

Astrid is in charge of the front of the house and leads the pastry team. She curates all the sweet experiences. To start a palate cleanser, an Andean herb sorbet made with seven different herbs infused with pisco, followed by turmeric ice cream with a foam of Amazonian nuts, nori algae, and Cocona (a tannic fruit from the Amazon).

Each menu finishes with an Astrid’s Magic Box. This box contains traditional Peruvian desserts and chocolates with unique fillings, carefully curated by Astrid to provide a sweet and memorable end to the dining experience.

30 years of stories in one book

Penguin director Jerónimo Pimentel, Chef Gaston Acurio, Journalis Jaime Bedoya at the book launch | Photo Penguin Radom House

To crown the 30-year celebration, Gastón with Penguin Random House has worked on a book that tells his memories during the first 30 years of Astrid & Gastón under the Imprint Debate. The book includes stories, photos, and recipes, and it can be found in most libraries in Lima. The presentation was held on August 29 at El Virrey Bookstore in Miraflores, followed by a book signing on September 3 at Jockey Plaza.

Conchitas Cantuarias Cuy Royale

We left Casa Moreyra with hearts full, appreciating the team’s work that makes Astrid & Gastón a key actor in the Peruvian culinary scene. We look forward to our next visit; a few weeks later, they revamped three classic restaurant plates for the ala carte menu, plates that make homage to the history: Conchitas Cantuarias, scallops with leche de tigre, leeks, and caviar; the Cuy a la royale, guinea pig rolled and slowly cooked with wine and cacao, and Sea Wellington, catch of the day in puff pastry with red wine sauce and Cauliflower pureé.