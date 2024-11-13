AWA: Amazonian culture through food

The name stands for Awajun. It sounds in Spanish like water and is just a simple three-letter word, simple yet complex. That’s the way to describe this new restaurant in the city.

Chef Aldo Yaranga is no stranger to Amazonic food; he has connected to it during most of his career from working at El Señorío de Sulco, side by side with Pedro Miguel Schiafinno at La Patarasca in Tarapoto, where he has been working since 2020.

The Menu

This menu is a creative take on Amazon ingredients, used in an elevated yet comfortable style.

The experience started with snacks, a tapioca cube with cheese and a Coxinha, both a reminder that the man’s borders are not nature and their people; each snack is rooted in Brazilian gastronomy. The tapioca cube, first created by chef Rodrigo Olivera, is now a staple in that country. The coxinha was filled with smoked ribs and a charapita chile mayo that was crunchy outside and savory soft inside.

Cold cuts made out of Paiche and Paca



A platter of cold cuts made with different Amazonic species like paiche, one of the largest species of fish that grows on the Amazon River, sourced from the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve. All the cuts are the product of years of research; it includes chorizo, pastrami made from Paiche, and salami from majaz (spotted paca) served with a side of green plantain tostón and pickled vegetables.

Some ingredients are not from the jungle but are treated with some ingredients: A grilled followed cooked to the right point with mandarine-lemon and a citrus skin confiture. And the charred octopus is served with a cocona (an Amazon fruit related to the tomato) chutney and macambo (a seed related to cacao) farofa with corn puree.

Octopus with cocona and macambo

As for main plates, we tried three: the Duck Juane, a staple made this time with duck instead of hen, the perfect size for one portion, made in plantain leaves and colored with turmeric. It exudes aroma once opened in front of you. The Ode to Cassava was an exciting take on the use of this tuber; different textures are used, from a puree as a base for the fish, the tucupí sauce (product of reduced juices), cassava cracker, vinegary sauce made with Masato (a fermented drink) with pearls of tapioca and textures of farofa; We also tried the sticky rice with chorizo from Tarapoto and beans from Ucayali decorated with scallops.

Ode to the cassava

On each plate, the use of carefully sourced ingredients respects seasonality, sourcing with a sustainable responsibility in mind.

There are two ways to see this restaurant: On the one hand, try to discover and understand each new product used on this menu, and there will be a lot of information that the chef and the team are willing to share. On the other hand, diving into the flavors and enjoying them without any regrets will be an outstanding experience.

IN THE KNOW: Awa is located on 463 Mariscal La Mar Ave in the Miraflores District, opens from Monday to Saturday for lunch and dinner,