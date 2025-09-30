Chefs Viajam: Brazil Meets Peru in a Culinary Journey

After delighting diners in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo with Peruvian flavors, the Chefs Viajam project is now heading to Peru. This initiative by JW Marriott hotels fosters collaboration between culinary teams across countries, creating unique dining experiences that celebrate cultural exchange through food.

The first stage of the journey took place in Brazil, where Peruvian chefs Rely Alencastre (JW Marriott El Convento Cusco) and Rafael Casín (JW Marriott Lima) joined forces with their Brazilian peers. Together, they crafted menus that combined local ingredients, bold techniques, and the shared passion of two nations that live and breathe gastronomy.

The Second Stage: Peru Hosts Brazil

Now it is Peru’s turn to host. This October, Brazilian chefs Antonio Amaral (JW Marriott Rio de Janeiro) and Carlos Leiva (JW Marriott São Paulo) will arrive in Cusco and Lima to create two exclusive four-hands dinners with their Peruvian counterparts. Each event will be a dialogue between Amazonian, Andean, coastal, and Atlantic flavors, translated into sophisticated, contemporary menus.

Cusco – October 22 at the JW Marriott El Convento Cusco.

– October 22 at the JW Marriott El Convento Cusco. Lima – October 24 at La Vista Restaurant, JW Marriott Lima.

Reservations can be made directly through each hotel’s WhatsApp contact.

More Than Dinner: A Cultural Experience

Chefs Viajam: Brazil and Peru is more than a series of dinners—it is a celebration of how cuisine can connect cultures, tell stories, and create lasting memories. With the Andes as the backdrop in Cusco and the Pacific Ocean setting the scene in Lima, the events also highlight two of Peru’s most iconic destinations. Guests will not only experience a world-class meal but also immerse themselves in the history, landscapes, and flavors that make Peru one of the world’s most exciting culinary capitals.