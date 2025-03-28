Corrientes by La Niña: Six Latin American Chefs, One Culinary Current

In a new six-part dinner series called Corrientes, chef Andrés Orellana invites six fellow chefs from across Latin America to cook together at his restaurant La Niña from March through August.

At the end of last year, Restauranteur Andrés Orellana decided to put under the same roof three different restaurant brands that he manages, a great house on a corner in Miraflores named “Casa O”. The central “gastronomic” concept is La Niña, a restaurant that Orellana created almost four years ago to show his culinary skills and show a lot of the Peruvian Pantry. La Niña is also joined by Curador, a Wine Bar, and Cruzas, his most recent restaurant, a place to show great and not-so-well-known Peruvian regional plates.

Driven and inspired by the waves and currents, six Latin American chefs will arrive.

The first dinner featured chef Iván García from El Bosque (Caracas), a chef whose restaurant portrays local ingredients from different regions of his native Venezuela; for his recipes, he brought “Ají Dulce Margariteño” a sweet (non-spicy) chili pepper, that has since 2024 a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). He also bought Caribbean dehydrated sea urchin and chocolate with cacao from Chuao, one of Venezuela’s denominations of origin. Six different preparations represent his country.

Chef Ivan García during his talk with the kitchen staff.

As part of a special collaboration between the restaurants, each guest chef will not only present a six-course tasting menu but also lead a masterclass highlighting their culinary journey, their use of local ingredients, and the unique flavors of their home country—offering an educational experience that allows the culinary team to learn from diverse cultures.

The experiences will extend until August each month with a different guest restaurant: