Corrientes by La Niña: Six Latin American Chefs, One Culinary Current

In a new six-part dinner series called Corrientes, chef Andrés Orellana invites six fellow chefs from across Latin America to cook together at his restaurant La Niña from March through August.
At the end of last year, Restauranteur Andrés Orellana decided to put under the same roof three different restaurant brands that he manages, a great house on a corner in Miraflores named “Casa O”. The central “gastronomic” concept is La Niña, a restaurant that Orellana created almost four years ago to show his culinary skills and show a lot of the Peruvian Pantry. La Niña is also joined by Curador, a Wine Bar, and Cruzas, his most recent restaurant, a place to show great and not-so-well-known Peruvian regional plates.
Driven and inspired by the waves and currents, six Latin American chefs will arrive.
The first dinner featured chef Iván García from El Bosque (Caracas), a chef whose restaurant portrays local ingredients from different regions of his native Venezuela; for his recipes, he brought “Ají Dulce Margariteño” a sweet (non-spicy) chili pepper, that has since 2024 a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). He also bought Caribbean dehydrated sea urchin and chocolate with cacao from Chuao, one of Venezuela’s denominations of origin. Six different preparations represent his country.
As part of a special collaboration between the restaurants, each guest chef will not only present a six-course tasting menu but also lead a masterclass highlighting their culinary journey, their use of local ingredients, and the unique flavors of their home country—offering an educational experience that allows the culinary team to learn from diverse cultures.
The experiences will extend until August each month with a different guest restaurant:
- April 15 – Pedro Bargero, Mar Cocina Suratlántica, Mar del Plata, Argentina. Former chef of Chila (Buenos Aires) #26 Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022.
- May 15 – María Elena Marfetán, Lo de Tere, Punta del Este, Uruguay. #41 Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024, Founder of the Eastern Oceanic Pact
- June 12 – Kurt Schmidt, 99 Restaurante, Santiago, Chile. #31 Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021
- July 9 – Marsia Taha, Arami, La Paz, Bolivia. Former chef of Gustu #38 Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 and Latin America’s Best Female chef 2024
- August 14 – Cristián Puente, Pikaia Lodge, Galápagos Islands, Ecuador. Member of Relais & Châteaux, Voted the World’s Leading Adventure Hotel in 2023 by the World Travel Awards