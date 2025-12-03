Eight Peruvian Restaurants Shine on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025

Peru reaffirms its place at the center of Latin American gastronomy with eight restaurants featured on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025.

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 – The Best Restaurant in Peru

The ranking, unveiled in Antigua, Guatemala, celebrates culinary excellence across the region and once again positions Lima as one of the world’s most influential food capitals. This year’s edition also highlights a generational shift: restaurants grounded in identity, technique, and personal vision are shaping the country’s next chapter in global dining.

Kjolle (No. 2): Peru’s Best Restaurant 2025

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 – Art of Hospitality Award, sponsored by Buchanan’s 18

At No. 2, Kjolle secures the title of The Best Restaurant in Peru. Pía León’s deeply territorial cooking continues to evolve with a language of its own: vibrant, elemental, and exploratory. Her team’s ability to decode Peru’s landscapes and translate them into a singular tasting menu keeps Kjolle firmly among the region’s most important restaurants. They were also selected with the Art of Hospitality award

Mérito (No. 4): A Precise, Personal Culinary Dialogue

Merito – Selection of plates from the 2023 menu – Photo by Merito

Climbing steadily since its debut, Mérito remains one of Latin America’s most original kitchens. The Lima-Caracas bridge that chef Juan Luis Martínez has built grows stronger each year, yielding thoughtful dishes that blend curiosity, discipline, and a playful sense of craft. At No. 4, it stands as one of the continent’s most admired creative forces.

Cosme (No. 9): The Highest Climber in Latin America

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 – Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee

The feel-good powerhouse of Lima’s comfort-food renaissance, Cosme, vaults 19 positions to reach No. 9, earning the Highest Climber Award. Its formula is deceptively simple: everyday flavors reimagined with seasonality, modern technique, and a spirit of joy that resonates across generations. A defining moment for a restaurant that has quietly reshaped local dining culture.

Mayta (No. 11): A Mature Vision of Contemporary Peru

For over two decades, Mayta has built a contemporary map of Peru through the lens of chef Jaime Pesaque. Landing at No. 11, the restaurant’s tasting menu continues to refine a narrative rooted in biodiversity, and a precise, elegant reading of the territory.

La Mar (No. 26): The Global Benchmark for Cebicherías

Few restaurants have influenced the world’s understanding of Peruvian seafood like La Mar. Ranking at No. 26, it remains the definitive cebichería: energetic, generous, and committed to seasonality and artisanal fishing. The restaurant’s continued presence in the list underscores the enduring power of Peru’s coastal identity.

Rafael (No. 33): A Peruvian Classic That Still Defines an Era

Rafael Osterling’s flagship lands at No. 33, reaffirming its status as one of Lima’s foundational dining rooms. For 25 years, Rafael has balanced cosmopolitan technique with unmistakable Peruvian warmth, influencing generations of chefs and shaping the city’s modern restaurant culture.

Osso (No. 44): Craft Butchery at Its Highest Expression

Returning triumphantly to the ranking, Osso appears at No. 44. Renzo Garibaldi’s pioneering work in whole-animal butchery and dry aging has reshaped how Peruvians think about meat. The restaurant combines rigorous craftsmanship with an intimate, neighborhood spirit that sets it apart.

Mil (No. 49): Peru’s Most Radical Altitude-Driven Experience

Andes Central Plate at MIL Centro | Photo By: Gustavo Vivanco Courtesy of Mater.

Set above Moray’s archaeological terraces, Mil reenters the list at No. 49 with one of Latin America’s most singular gastronomic philosophies. Through Mater Iniciativa’s research, the restaurant articulates ecosystems, communities, and ancient agricultural systems into an immersive experience that challenges traditional ideas of fine dining.

Peru’s presence this year has a concept, across these eight restaurants, the throughline is unmistakable: a commitment to biodiversity, a deep respect for place, and a continued willingness to innovate. In a region defined by cultural complexity, Peru’s culinary identity remains one of its strongest, most evolving narratives.