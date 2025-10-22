Kjolle Wins the Art of Hospitality Award

Led by chef-owner Pía León, Kjolle has been recognized for its outstanding service and warmth, earning the Art of Hospitality Award at Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025.

Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 – Art of Hospitality Award | Photo 50 Best

Kjolle, one of Lima’s most celebrated restaurants, has been named the winner of the Art of Hospitality Award at Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by Buchanan’s 18. The recognition celebrates the restaurant’s impeccable and heartfelt service, which enhances its creative exploration of Peru’s extraordinary biodiversity through food.

Located in the vibrant Barranco district, inside the historic Casa Tupac, Kjolle has become one of Latin America’s leading dining destinations since opening in 2018 under the direction of chef Pía León. Sharing a roof with Central but maintaining its own identity, the space blends Amazonian wood, artisanal ceramics, textiles, and contemporary art to create an immersive dining experience that bridges gastronomy and Peruvian culture.

Chef Pia León lead the team winning the Art of Hospitality Award | Photo Camila Novoa

Kjolle’s nine-course tasting menu takes guests on a journey across the country’s ecosystems, featuring native ingredients such as mashwa, olluco, corn, native potatoes, Mochero chilli, and Chuncho cacao. The open kitchen design invites diners to witness the creative process, adding transparency and connection to the experience.

“Kjolle represents a perfect balance between innovation, identity, and warmth,” said William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants. “Under Pía León’s inspiring leadership, the team has created an experience that goes beyond the plate – a heartfelt celebration of Peruvian culture and the joy of welcoming others.”

For León, hospitality is at the heart of Kjolle’s philosophy: “At Kjolle, hospitality is part of how we create meaningful life experiences. It’s not only to serve but to serve a purpose. It’s an act of closeness, where everything – our team, the food, the scene, the tangibles and intangibles – comes together with truth rooted in our social context and identity.”

León’s culinary career is marked by innovation and dedication. Known internationally as the head chef of Central – named The World’s Best Restaurant 2023 – she was also recognized as Latin America’s Best Female Chef in 2018 and The World’s Best Female Chef in 2021. Through Mater, the interdisciplinary research project she co-directs with Virgilio and Malena Martínez, León explores the intersection of gastronomy, art, and ancestral knowledge. She also leads Warmi, a women-led collective preserving traditional dyeing techniques.

The Art of Hospitality Award honors restaurants that exemplify outstanding service and memorable dining experiences. Voted on by a panel of 300 industry experts across Latin America, it is one of three special recognitions announced ahead of the Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 ceremony, taking place on December 2, 2025, in Antigua, Guatemala.