Koosh Kothari, Bringing Peru to Amsterdam

Born in Mumbai, India, but raised in Peru, Koosh Kothari discovered his calling in Lima, surrounded by familiar flavors and the richness of a diverse country. He trained at Le Cordon Bleu Perú and worked in some of Peru’s — and the world’s — most acclaimed kitchens: Central, Kjolle, and Mérito. Under the guidance of Virgilio Martínez, Pía León, and Juan Luis Martínez, respectively, he explored the depth of Peruvian gastronomy and, as sous-chef at Mérito, refined his craft before embarking on a journey that would take him to India, Mexico, and finally, the Netherlands.

Koosh representing peru at 2025 BAP UNION stop at the Netherlands | Photo Courtesy of Sharon van Lokhorst

Koosh arrived in Amsterdam in 2022, and everything clicked. At NAZKA, a restaurant that opened its doors in 2019, he found the perfect stage to bring together his Peruvian roots, Indian memories, and the best of local Dutch ingredients. The result is a bold, generous cuisine that quickly captured the city, earning a 9+ from Het Parool and recognition from the Michelin and Gault&Millau guides.

Koosh’s cooking honors what he learned in Lima, while weaving in his Indian identity and his European present. Like Peruvian cuisine itself, it was born of migration, exchange, and cultural encounters. NAZKA thrives on fusion and nuance, turning every table into a place of lasting memories and joyful celebrations.

NAZKA: Peru with a Global Outlook

The project was founded by Raul Lansink, who envisioned NAZKA as a bridge between his Peruvian heritage and his Dutch life. Together with Koosh, they shaped a restaurant that reflects both tradition and innovation.

NAZKA has since become a landmark for contemporary Peruvian cuisine in Europe, led by a multicultural team of more than ten nationalities that mirrors the cosmopolitan spirit of Amsterdam.

The well-curated selection of wines from around the globe adds extra character to this unique dining experience.

A Culinary Experience in Amsterdam

Late at night, we wandered through Oude Pijp, Amsterdam’s vibrant and colorful hipster neighborhood. On the corner, the glow of NAZKA’s neon lights caught our eye. Stepping inside feels discreet, almost hidden, but as you cross the narrow hall, it opens into a lively South American eatery that feels right at home in this cosmopolitan city.

Koosh’s Seco Norteño al Curry

Nazka’s menu shifts with the seasons, always rooted in Peruvian tradition yet open to playful reinterpretation. The current tasting menu highlights a grilled strawberry ceviche with raw sea bream in a vibrant leche de tigre, a Vinicunca mille-feuille layering Peruvian potatoes and chilies in Andean fashion, and methi matar malai, where the catch of the day meets smoked eel and spring vegetables. To close, a Peruvian chocolate ganache comes with toasted quinoa ice cream and a drizzle of olive oil—proof that Peru’s flavors can travel the world and still surprise.

Pani Puri with tomatillo leche de tigre

Beyond the menu, the kitchen sent out unexpected delights: a Pani Puri with tomatillo leche de tigre, delivering a playful shot of acidity and spice; and a Goan shrimp bread bite topped with corvina and shrimp tartar, finished with a bisque-like ají panca sauce—bold, layered, and irresistible.

Dessert brought their Amazaque and berries, a Japanese-inspired take on arroz con leche made with koji, paired with chocolate tuille, huacatay granita, a bright blackberry-yuzu sorbet, and chewy strawberry gummies. A final touch where Latin American nostalgia meets Japanese finesse.

The dishes are refined and bring the essence of South America to Amsterdam’s De Pijp neighborhood. A playful detail: each table comes with cards explaining the different ingredients used in the dishes. And of course, no Peruvian table would be complete without ceviche. A winter version with sea bass and Jerusalem artichoke hit the spot, crunchy, spicy, and refreshing, a refined and beautifully balanced creation.