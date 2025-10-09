Las Casitas in Arequipa Earns Three Michelin Keys

High in the Colca Canyon, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and ancient Andean energy, Las Casitas, A Belmond Hotel, Colca Canyon, has just earned one of the most prestigious distinctions in global hospitality: Three Michelin Keys.

Las Casitas Inside | Photo Las Casitas, A Belmod Hotel

As part of the Michelin Guide’s first Global Key Selection, Las Casitas now stands among the world’s most extraordinary hotels, joining icons in Brazil, Chile, and beyond. This recognition not only celebrates Belmond’s timeless approach to hospitality but also places Peru firmly on the map of world-class luxury travel.

What Are the Michelin Keys?

After more than a century of defining culinary excellence, the Michelin Guide has expanded its reach beyond restaurants. The newly introduced Michelin Keys recognize hotels that deliver exceptional experiences, where design, service, and sense of place come together seamlessly.

Just as the Stars distinguish the world’s best dining, the Keys honor the art of hospitality itself. In this first global edition, 2,457 hotels were awarded one, two, or three Keys. Only 143 properties worldwide received Three Keys, and Las Casitas in Arequipa is one of them.

Latin America in the Spotlight

The new Key Selection highlights 84 hotels across South America, spanning Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. Among them, only five achieved the coveted Three Keys:

Las Casitas, A Belmond Hotel, Colca Canyon (Peru)

Hotel das Cataratas, A Belmond Hotel (Brazil)

Rosewood São Paulo (Brazil)

Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa (Chile)

Awasi Patagonia (Chile)

This recognition highlights the region’s growing sophistication in the hospitality sector — one that seamlessly blends sustainability, authenticity, and a profound connection to local culture.

The Soul of Luxury, Peruvian Style

A Pool that blends with nature | Photo Las Casitas, A Belmod Hotel

At Las Casitas, luxury unfolds in quiet elegance. Only twenty tranquil villas are scattered across the property, each with private terraces, fireplaces, and open-air plunge pools overlooking the Colca Valley. Guests can harvest vegetables from the garden, enjoy Andean rituals at the spa, or watch condors soar over the canyon — experiences that feel rooted, personal, and timeless.

It’s a different kind of indulgence: not opulent, but soulful, where the connection to place defines the true spirit of travel.

A New Chapter for Peruvian Hospitality

While the Michelin Guide has yet to make its official arrival in Peru, Las Casitas’ recognition hints at what’s to come: a country ready to be seen not just as a culinary powerhouse, but as a leader in thoughtful, world-class hospitality.

For travelers who seek authenticity wrapped in elegance, the road to Colca Canyon now glows a little brighter with three Michelin Keys lighting the way.