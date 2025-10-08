Peru Shakes Up the World’s 50 Best Bars: Lady Bee and Sastrería Martínez Join the Global Elite

Two Lima bars, Lady Bee and Sastrería Martínez, earn their place among the world’s best, reaffirming Peru’s growing influence in global cocktail culture.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 No.1 Shot

The 17th edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars took place at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, overlooking Victoria Harbour, a fitting stage for a global scene that continues to redefine itself, glass after glass. For the first time, an Asian bar claimed the top spot: Hong Kong’s Bar Leone, a Roman-inspired neighborhood gem that celebrates “cocktails for the people.”

But beyond Asia’s triumph, Latin America shone brighter than ever, with Peru, Mexico, and Argentina continuing to establish themselves as global cocktail capitals with two bars each and Colombia and Brazil with one each.

Lady Bee and Sastrería Martínez: Peru’s Rising Stars

In Lima, the vibrant energy of Lady Bee earned it the No.13 position and the prestigious Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, a recognition that honors warmth, creativity, and excellence in service. Founded by bartender Alonso Palomimo, Gabriela and Alejandra Leon, Lady Bee has become one of Latin America’s most exciting addresses, where bold flavors and a deep sense of place meet in every pour.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 – Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award

Also from the Peruvian capital, Sastrería Martínez made a stunning debut at No.33, marking its first-ever appearance on the global list. Led by Diego Macedo, the bar celebrates craftsmanship in every sense, from its meticulously crafted cocktails to its refined design. This recognition cements Lima’s position as a key player in the international bar scene, joining the likes of Buenos Aires and Mexico City in shaping Latin American mixology.

Around the world

The 2025 list features bars from 29 cities worldwide, with eight new entries spanning Athens, Bratislava, Guangzhou, Lima, New York, Oslo, Tirana, and Tokyo, proof that cocktail culture knows no borders.

Hong Kong’s Bar Leone, founded by Italian bartender Lorenzo Antinori, was crowned The World’s Best Bar and The Best Bar in Asia. Its concept is approachable, unpretentious, and full of heart, mirroring the same spirit that Latin American bars have long embodied: authenticity, community, and passion.

Among the special recognitions, Simone Caporale, co-founder of Sips in Barcelona, received the Roku Industry Icon Award, celebrating his influence on modern hospitality and his commitment to creativity across continents.

In Europe, London remains an unshakable pillar of cocktail excellence, matching New York with four entries in the ranking. Tayēr + Elementary leads the charge at No. 5, followed by Connaught Bar (No. 9), A Bar with Shapes for a Name (No. 16), and Soma (No. 47). The most significant leap came from Moebius Milano, which climbed an impressive 31 places to No. 7, earning the Nikka Highest Climber Award. The continent continues to push boundaries, from Sips and Paradiso in Barcelona to the Nordic scene, where Himkok in Oslo (No. 14), Svanen (No. 32), and Stockholm’s Röda Huset (No. 35) continue to define Scandinavian precision and artistry in every pour.

Our two cents

Yet one noticeable shift this year was the absence of Germany, a country that, in past editions, consistently placed among Europe’s top contenders but failed to make the list in 2025, a quiet reminder of how dynamic and competitive the global bar landscape has become.

At this point, it may be time for the bar community to introduce its own “Best of the Best” category, just as restaurants have done. The list deserves the chance to breathe, to welcome new players, new cities, and new stories. Otherwise, the top ranks risk becoming a beautiful, but predictable, loop.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 Group shot

As The World’s 50 Best Bars continues to expand its reach, Latin America stands tall as a creative force shaping the future of global hospitality.

From Lima’s experimental elegance and unapologetic energy, Latin America is proving that the world’s best bars are not only found in London or New York, but also right here in our part of the world.