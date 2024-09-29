Spots to have a coffee this spring

As Lima’s sky clears and the temperatures rise, spring brings the perfect time to explore the city’s vibrant coffee scene. From chic neighborhood cafes to pop-up surprises, these four more destinations serve some of the best brews and bites this 2024. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to work or a cozy corner to catch up with friends, these coffee havens should be at the top of your list.

Amarena’s new location is perfect for a full day experience from coffee to cocktails

We have already covered the history of Amarena and its first location. Now, they have a second location in the Bolognesi Roundabout (Miraflores), a two-story facility in front of a roundabout. A large glass wall covers the coffee shop from end to end. The menu has coffee from a sidebar, using coffee specially sourced for them by Coffee Hunters, a roaster that works with several communities in Peru; they also offer small batches of specialty coffee as “one-shot deals” as part of their travels worldwide. On the other end of the main floor, the mixologist team has slowly equipped the cocktail bar with spirits and liquors to create classic and house cocktails. The menu created by Camila Unzueta and Laura Tibaquira offers some La Mar Staples and new plates designed for this location. This year also marks Amarena’s third anniversary.

With lovely garden to set the mood you can enjoy a cacao nib infusion.

Lovie Pop-Up is a testament to the power of passion and dedication. What started a few months ago as a small pop-up for chocolate maker Victoria Weffer has now blossomed into an essential destination for chocolate and coffee lovers. The Lovie Chocolate kiosk on the central patio of the Precolombian textile museum Museo Amano offers a unique experience. It serves Peruvian coffee that changes frequently and cacao-inspired drinks, both hot and cold, using the same varieties the chocolate maker buys and processes from different regions, including Cusco, Ayacucho, Amazonas, and Piura. The coffee also has some savory options, their interpretation of classic Peruvian sandwiches: avocado toast, ham and cheese, jam and sweet potato, and cheese and cacao nibs.

The Coffee is perfect to sit or for a high quality grab and go

The coffee, a Brazilian brand inspired by Japanese simplicity, has a worldwide presence and has been in Lima for a year. Despite Peruvian law prohibiting the import of green coffee beans to protect internal production, The Coffee has adapted by creating their blend of Peruvian beans. This unique blend, offered in three different levels: white, black, and craft, is a testament to their commitment to the local market. Their minimalistic stores allow you to order on a tablet or via their app. They also offer sweet coffee drinks and matcha; the brand has roots in the Japanese community, so their matcha is quite good.

Discover Naranjo, a community spot in San Borja

Tucked away in the residential neighborhood of San Borja, Naranjo is more than just a coffee spot—it’s a community hub. Opened in mid-May 2024 by a group of friends, including Milagros Pineda (who designed the cozy, welcoming aesthetic), Diego Durand, and Juan Carlos Mendoza (who manage the operations), and culinary collaborator Elías Valdez (from Acomer.pe), Naranjo brings a fresh and personal touch to the local dining scene.

One of the standout features of Naranjo’s menu is the clever use of oranges, a nod to Diego’s family, who are orange producers. Whether their hearty butifarra sandwich with house-made country ham or a light granola bowl with yogurt and a red fruit compote, each dish delivers a balanced flavor and freshness. For those with a sweet tooth, the croissant filled with spiced hot chocolate cream is a must-try.