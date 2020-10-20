The Many Sides of Peruvian Ceviche

How do you like your ceviche served? From sweet potato to plantain chips, these are the best side dishes to balance out the flavorful acidity of Peruvian ceviche.
Peruvian ceviche would be incomplete without a few guarniciones (side dishes) to accompany it. These will vary depending on region, restaurant and personal preference. But in Peru, you will always have a sweet or savory item decorating the sides of your ceviche dish.
1. Canchita
Corn nuts, or cancha/canchita, are a must at any cevicheria. In fact, the trio consisting of ceviche, canchita and a cold beer is an undeniable Peruvian staple. The perfectly salted corn kernels (try using garlic salt for that extra kick) provides the perfect crunch with every bite of your ceviche.
2. Yuyo
A type of red algae that is native to the cold Pacific coast of South America (bathed by the Humboldt current), yuyo is eaten fresh in Peru as a side dish. It serves doubly as a decorative garnish (along with lettuce) in ceviche dishes and as a refreshing bite that helps cleanse your palate.
3. Yuca
Fried or boiled, yuca (cassava) is the ideal side dish for many Peruvian staples, including seafood dishes.
4. Plantain chips
Ceviche served with plantain chips, or chifles, is a typical of northern Peru, but you’ll find this fantastic combination across Peru.
5. Sweet potato
It became very popular in restaurants across Lima and Peru to serve glazed sweet potatoes with ceviche. While that may be too sweet of a combination for some, there’s nothing like having a bite of cooked sweet potato with the citric fish of your ceviche.
6. Peruvian corn
If there’s a classic accompaniment for Peruvian ceviche, it’s boiled Peruvian corn. The gigantic corn kernels (grown abundantly in Cusco) soaks the acidic juices of the ceviche and provides a nice harmony of flavors in your mouth.
Cover photo: KaMpErƎ & Le-tticia/Flickr
