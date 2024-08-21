Verbena in San Isidro: Passion Meets Culinary Artistry

In the heart of San Isidro, Lima, a hidden gem has quietly emerged on Avenida Conquistadores, creating a stir among food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Verbena, the brainchild of renowned chef Ricardo Goachet, is more than just a restaurant—it’s a culinary experience that blends artistry, passion, and the warm essence of a family gathering.

Who is Ricardo Goachet?

Ricardo Goachet, the creative mind behind the ever changing Verbena.

Ricardo Goachet is a chef whose journey spans continents and culinary traditions. After spending over 16 years in Spain, primarily in the Basque Country, Goachet honed his skills in the kitchens of legendary names like Arzak and Berasategui. His travels also took him to Mallorca and Valencia, where he further refined his craft. However, visiting Peru and reuniting with his now-wife Fiorella Serván brought him back to his homeland, where his culinary dreams began to take shape. Verbena is the culmination of these experiences, blending his Spanish influences with the rich flavors of Peru.

The Concept of Verbena

Verbena is an intimate space that feels both familiar and exclusive. Creative blend of techniques, flavors and produce, from a catering service for events to their new location in a gallery basement in San Isidro. This restaurant embodies a semi-clandestine charm. The dining room is small and cozy, accommodating only 16 guests, allowing Goachet to oversee every dish that leaves the kitchen. The setting is intentionally low-key, but the food is anything but—each plate reflects Goachet’s technical prowess and creative flair. At Verbena, the focus is on local seasonal ingredients, and the ever-evolving menu is a testament to Goachet and his team’s commitment to freshness and innovation.

Ricardo Goachet and wife Fiorella Servan | Photo: Jimena Agois

The concept behind Verbena is simple yet profound: to offer an intimate and engaging culinary journey. There are no traditional menus; diners choose between a six-course (Verbenita) or ten-course tasting menu (Verbena). The dishes, designed to be shared, are listed on a large chalkboard, adding to the restaurant’s personalized and relaxed vibe.

What to Eat at Verbena

Verbena’s menu celebrates bold flavors, inventive combinations, and the chef’s deep connection to his Peruvian roots and Spanish training. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:

Tiradito Croquette Sartén Strawberries

Cracker and Tartar, depending on the day, are a catch-of-the-day fish tartar on an Andean cereal cracker.

depending on the day, are a catch-of-the-day fish tartar on an Andean cereal cracker. Tiradito . Sashimi slices of fresh fish with loche squash chips and an Amazonian nut leche de tigre.

. Sashimi slices of fresh fish with loche squash chips and an Amazonian nut leche de tigre. Croquettes a mastery of blending textures and flavors. We have tried several iterations, like the mango and cecina and the most recent Parihuela (a classic Peruvian fish and seafood stew), and we can tell that his croquettes are a must.

a mastery of blending textures and flavors. We have tried several iterations, like the mango and cecina and the most recent Parihuela (a classic Peruvian fish and seafood stew), and we can tell that his croquettes are a must. La Mar: Scallops in a creamy leche de tigre with crunchy andean grains tulip.

Scallops in a creamy leche de tigre with crunchy andean grains tulip. El Mar: ceviche with plantain chips and saranjdaja puré

ceviche with plantain chips and saranjdaja puré Ramen: a thick duck sauce with mushroom noodles and dumplings filled with ramen.

The Pan : A duck breast pan on top of roasted bell peppers must be completely clean and wiped down with bread.

: A duck breast pan on top of roasted bell peppers must be completely clean and wiped down with bread. The Flan is creamy custard with caramel and whipped cream, served with a granita on the side to clear the palate.

is creamy custard with caramel and whipped cream, served with a granita on the side to clear the palate. Strawberries. Have you ever tried strawberries with condensed milk? This is a Goachet take on this childhood dessert.

A Culinary Experience Like No Other

Verbena in San Isidro is more than just a place to eat; it’s a place where each meal is an event, the food tells a story, and guests feel like part of the family. Ricardo Goachet’s passion for cooking shines through in every dish, making Verbena a must-visit for anyone seeking a unique and memorable dining experience in Lima.

IN THE KNOW: To discover verbena you should contact them via WhatsApp they work Monday to Friday for dinner only.