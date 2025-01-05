Peru’s rich cultural heritage is beautifully reflected in its vibrant culinary scene, primarily through its refreshing cocktails, perfect for combating the summer heat. Here are three delightful Peruvian cocktails to enjoy the summer season.

Sunset Vibes

Ingredients:

45 ml Vodka

200 ml Sunset Mr. Perkins

Mandarin Juice

Orange Slice

Preparation:

Slowly add high-quality ice to avoid breaking the bubbles. Pour in the vodka, followed by the mandarin juice and Sunset Soda. Stir gently with a bar spoon and garnish with an orange slice.

The Perfect Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila

1 oz Sour Mix (1/2 oz Simple Syrup and 1/2 oz Tahitian Lime Juice)

1 oz Pink Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Smoked Maras Salt

100 ml Pink Soda Mr. Perkins

Grapefruit Wedge

High-quality Ice

Preparation:

Fill a tumbler or highball glass with plenty of ice cubes. Add 2 oz tequila, followed by 1 oz sour mix and 1 oz pink grapefruit juice. Stir the mixture gently with a bar spoon. Top off with Pink Soda Mr. Perkins. Garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge and a sprinkle of smoked Maras salt.

Chilcano de Fresa

Ingredients:

1 oz Pisco Huamani Acholado

200 ml Ginger Ale

1 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Lime Juice

3 Strawberries

High-quality Ice

Preparation:

In a tall glass, add diced strawberries and gently muddle them. Pour in the simple syrup and lime juice, stirring softly. Fill the glass with high-quality ice. Add 1 oz Pisco Acholado. Top off with 200 ml Ginger Ale. Garnish with a strawberry slice and a sprig of rosemary.

These Peruvian cocktails combine the best of local ingredients and flavors, offering a refreshing escape from the heat. Whether you prefer the citrusy zest of Sunset Vibes, the tangy twist of Paloma Perfecta, or the fruity allure of Chilcano de Fresa, there’s a drink here to elevate your summer celebrations. Cheers!