Top Peruvian Chefs and Their Restaurants

Gastronomy is a big part of Peru, and we have many top Peruvian chefs to thank for putting its cuisine on the world map.

Here is a look at the best Peruvian chefs and some of their famous eateries, brought to you by Traveling & Living in Peru.

Gastón Acurio

(Photo: Archives/Traveling & Living in Peru)

Coming in at number 1 on our list of top Peruvian chefs is Gastón Acurio.

Acurio is responsible for helping put Peruvian gastronomy on the map not only as a chef, but also as an ambassador for Peruvian cuisine.

As a talented cook and entrepreneur, Gastón Acurio has opened around 34 restaurants worldwide, including nine here in Peru.

Astrid & Gastón

Where: Av. Paz Soldan 290, San Isidro

Cebichería La Mar

Where: Av. Mariscal La Mar 770, Miraflores

Tanta

Where: various locations

Panchita

Where: various locations

Papacho’s

Where: various locations

Madam Tusan

Where: various locations

Chicha

Where: Plaza Regocijo 261, Cusco

El Bodegón

Where: various locations

Barra Chalaca

Where: various locations

Virgilio Martínez Véliz

(Photo: Archives/Traveling & Living in Peru)

By applying modern techniques to Peruvian ingredients, best chef Virgilio Martínez has climbed his way to becoming one of the world’s top chefs.

His popular restaurant Central, once located in Miraflores, is now in the bohemian district of Barranco. This is one gastronomic experience that we recommend you don’t miss.

Central Restaurante

Where: Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco

Rafael Osterling

(Photo: El Comercio)

Influential chef Rafael Osterling has been in the restaurant game for a while, and his work has paid off.

He’s earned numerous awards for his restaurants. Recently, one of his restaurants was included on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants of 2018.

Rafael

Where: Calle San Martín 300, Miraflores

Felix Brasserie

Where: Av. Santo Toribio 173, San Isidro

El Mercado

Where: Hipólito Unanue 203, Miraflores

Mitsuharu Tsumura

(Photo: AmaraPhotos/Traveling & Living in Peru)

Mitsuharu, better known as Micha, is Peru’s renowned Nikkei chef, which is a fusion between Japanese and Peruvian cuisine.

Micha is one of a handful of trailblazers who we credit for bringing these flavorful explosions and secrets to Peru.

Maido

Where: Calle San Martín 399, Miraflores

Palmiro Ocampo

(Photo: Archives/Traveling & Living in Peru)

This sustainable chef is becoming more influential by the day.Ocampo dedicates himself to making his kitchen waste-free and fighting poverty in Peru by recycling food.

In 2016, Palmiro Ocampo became one of the youngest chefs to direct Peru’s renowned gastronomy food festival Mistura. He also just opened a new restaurant with two other associates, which is called Huevón.

Huevón

Where: Av. Vasco Núñez de Balboa 755, Miraflores (inside Mercado 28)

If this list of top Peruvian chefs and their restaurants doesn’t have you salivating for more, we’re not sure what will. Be sure to check them out on your next trip to Peru.

This article has been updated from the original version published on August 31, 2018.