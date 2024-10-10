Discover the New DoubleTree by Hilton in San Isidro

Located in the heart of San Isidro, the hotel offers convenient access to major highways, the financial district, and high-end shopping. Upon entering, you’re greeted by a chic lobby where friendly staff welcomes you.

Front Desk | Photo Gashu Arquitectos

The scent of freshly baked goods fills the air as guests hold meetings around communal tables or toast over drinks at the bar. After receiving your room key and a warm chocolate chip welcome cookie, you’re guided to one of the elevators, and the hum of the bustling city fades away as the doors close behind you.

A Double History

As you head to your room on the fifth floor, it’s worth noting that this is Lima’s second DoubleTree by Hilton, housed in a brand-new building. DoubleTree, known for its friendly hospitality, has been a global symbol of comfort for over 25 years, with its signature chocolate chip cookies as a hallmark of the brand (which we have the recipe for you)

The DoubleTree logo, with its interlocking trees, reflects the strong connection between the hotel and its guests and emphasizes a welcoming environment.

The Rooms

The centerpiece, a plush bed, beckons you to unwind immediately | Photo by Gashu Arquitectos

Upon arriving at your room, you’re greeted by a sleek, modern design with an open dressing area and easy access to the shower. The centerpiece, a plush bed, beckons you to unwind immediately. We opted for the suite, which includes an additional living area with a cozy sofa perfect for receiving guests. The two spaces can be closed off for added privacy.

Basic room layout | Photo by Gashu Arquitectos

After settling in, we took a quick nap on the soft bed with pillows of varying firmness, which ensured restful sleep throughout our entire stay. The hotel’s luxurious shower, featuring sustainably sourced Crabtree & Evelyn products, provided an aromatic and refreshing experience.

Later, we reserved a session in the rooftop jacuzzi, a private, relaxing space offering stunning views of the city. By booking at the front desk an hour in advance, you can enjoy a tranquil soak either alone or with friends. The gym next to the jacuzzi is well-equipped with treadmills, stationary bikes, weights, and mats for yoga or stretching, while the nearby pool offers the perfect spot to sip a cocktail from Lunatica bar.

Dining at DoubleTree

Front Desk Deli | Photo DoubleTree San Isidro

The hotel’s dining options cater to a variety of tastes. The lobby deli offers light bites and baked goods from Riwi, a soon-to-open bakery. For breakfast, the lobby bar transforms into a buffet with gluten-free options, fresh pastries, and traditional breakfast dishes.

Frina’s Amazónico Acechado | Photo Frina Restaurant

The anchor restaurant, Frina, led by renowned chef Francesca Ferreyros, is a must-visit for lunch or dinner. The menu creatively blends South Asian flavors with Amazonian ingredients. Be sure to try the Amazónico Acevichado and other signature dishes paired with their author cocktails.

Pool and Bar View | Photo DoubleTree San Isidro

For a more relaxed atmosphere, head to the rooftop bar, where you can enjoy expertly crafted cocktails and snacks by Francesca Ferreyros, all while soaking in the city’s vibrant skyline.

Service & Convenience

Service taking care of each detail | Photo DoubleTree San Isidro

As your grandmother might say, “better seen than heard.” The hotel’s seamless service is a testament to this adage. Staff members are attentive yet unobtrusive, always ready with a smile to assist with your every need.

With its strategic location, affordable luxury, and outstanding service, DoubleTree by Hilton San Isidro is an ideal base for both work and leisure trips in Lima.

Explore the Neighborhood

El Olivar Park in San Isidro | Photo DoubleTree San Isidro

San Isidro is rich in culture and history. Just a short walk from the hotel, you can explore:

El Olivar Park: A serene green space with centuries-old olive trees, vibrant birdlife, and a variety of botanical species.

Nuestra Señora del Pilar Church: A neocolonial-style church with a stunning Baroque altar, a key spiritual center for the community since 1948.

El Bosque Strip Mall. With dedicated access, the mall's entrance offers shopping enthusiasts international fashion brands like BOSS, Bimba y Lola, and Adolfo Domínguez, making it easy to indulge in a little retail therapy during your stay.

Local Dining Gems

In addition to the hotel’s offerings, the area boasts several standout restaurants:

Astrid & Gastón: Housed in the historic Casa Moreyra, this famed restaurant is a cornerstone of Lima’s culinary scene, celebrating Peru’s gastronomic heritage.

Osso: Chef Renzo Garibaldi's meat-centric restaurant offers a variety of prime cuts and house-made sausages, perfect for carnivores.

La Cristina: From early morning to late night, this trendy spot serves everything from fresh pastries to hearty meals, including flavorful lentils with pork and an array of cocktails.

Whether you’re here for a business meeting or a weekend getaway, the DoubleTree by Hilton San Isidro provides the perfect blend of location, great food, relax and personalized service.