How to Support Local Restaurants in Lima During Lockdown

Miss eating out at your favorite go-to spot? Us too. Here’s how we can continue to support local restaurants in Lima, a fragile industry in these times.

Financially and emotionally, the Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on us all, but we can’t let it deter us from doing what we can to better the situation. For some, all we can do is stay at home with our housemates or house pets to remain healthy and prevent the spread of the virus. If it’s in your financial means to do more, consider lending support to local restaurants in Lima and small food markets.

According to Business Insider, an estimated 110,000 restaurants are likely to close for good by the end of April—and that’s just in the U.S. It’s an astonishing number, but it represents more than a farewell to your favorite burger joint or happy hour spot: it could be the end of a career or job opportunity for the chefs and employees who fill countless customers with joy and delicious flavors day after day.

Here’s how to support local restaurants in Lima (and a few food markets) during the Coronavirus lockdown:

Delivery

A slew of eateries and shops are offering up delivery services. Just be sure to wash your hands after receiving your products and, if possible, ask for items to be left on your doorstep. Here are a few places that deliver basic food items:

El Granero de Lima

Located in Lince, this relatively new shop is a one-stop shop for those looking for organic items in bulk. What’s more, it’s plastic-free! Legumes, flours, maca, cereals, grains, dried fruit and loose leaf teas can be delivered to the following districts: Lince, San Isidro, Santa Beatriz, Miraflores and Jesus María. As of April 1, pick-up orders can also be arranged.

Prices and more info: http://bit.ly/granerolista

D’Sala Cafe

Brighten up your mornings working from home or energize your way through that marathon of series with quality coffee. D’Sala cafe is making available their bags of coffee (ground or whole bean) and a range of baked treats (Keto options available) such as brownies and empanadas. The Peruvian coffee company buys directly from small producers all over the country before toasting in small batches in Lima. Deliveries to Surquillo are free; San Isidro, Magdalena, Miraflores and Surco residents pay S/7 in delivery.

Prices and more info: Facebook

Food Co.

Delivering fresh fruits and vegetables, Food Co. is a great option for stocking up on products to boost your immune system. Stay at home and allow them to bring your selection of produce, wines, grains and even fish to your doorstep. Available districts have designated distribution days: Chorrillos, Surco and La Molina on Tuesdays and Thursdays; Barranco, Miraflores, San Isidro and Magdalena on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Prices and more info: Facebook

Photo: Food Co. Facebook

Vouchers

In mid-March, restaurants in Peru closed their doors indefinitely. But with struggle comes innovation. Perhaps the most convenient (and least interactive) way to support a local restaurant in these times is to purchase credit to be used as soon as the lockdown measures are lifted. Purchased online, the vouchers need to be used by the end of 2020, but come with discounts and special offers.

Take a look at a few establishments we’ve reviewed in the past year or two that are offering such deals:

Cerveceria del Valle Sagrado

Will the end of a lockdown make us rush to the nearest bar for a drink with friends, or will we think twice before socializing? Only time will tell, but the idea of drinking a pint of artisan beer from Cerveceria del Valle sure sounds good right now. A 25% discount can be redeemed with vouchers purchased at either the Cusco or Lima taproom. More info: Instagram

Mo Bistro

Relaxed yet refined, this Miraflores restaurant is more than just a brunch spot (though it’s one of the best for late morning meals). Top-notch cocktails, fresh lunch proposals and great coffee can be enjoyed in the airy and beautiful location of Mó Bistro. Now’s your chance to directly support the friendly staff. More info: Facebook

Pan Sal Aire

Using local and organic ingredients, the majority of the food prepared at Pan Sal Aire is made from scratch. Knowing that their homemade mustard, bacon, chorizo, tomato sauce, sourdough bread and desserts await our return as customers is enough to lift our spirits. Vouchers of various values can be purchased and include a free item: S/35 (includes a loaf of bread); S/55 (includes a dessert); S/105 (includes 2 Aperol Spritz). More info: Instagram

Gift Card

Mesa 24/7, an online reservation site that works with over 50 restaurants around town, is offering a gift card service to support the local dining industry. Simply purchase a gift card valued at S/75 – S/200 to use for yourself or as a gift for a friend. When the time is right to hit the town for a special night out, simply select from a list of restaurants that includes ámaZ, Colonia & Co. and Lima 27 among others. More info: https://yoconsumolocal.mesa247.pe/

Cover photo: AmaraPhotos.com