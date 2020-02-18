These Are the Best Destinations For Birdwatching in Peru

These are some of the most coveted routes for birdwatching in Peru. Read on so you can enjoy your birding vacation to the fullest.

Not only is the Land of the Incas home to some world-renowned archeological sites, but it also houses an incredible variety of fowl.

Birding in Peru is sure to excite of not only novice watchers, but the most experienced as well. Be sure to hit all the main birding routes to have a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

Northern Peru Birdwatching Route

Amazon

In Kuelap and the nearby areas is habitat for the hummingbird spatuletail. The Abra Patricia Private Conservation Area as well as the Lechucita Bigotona Biological Station – both in Chachapoyas – have become strategic points to admire this kind of fowl.

Tumbes

In the Tumbes National Reserve, located 4 hours east of the city, the last tropical forests of the Pacific are protected. There you will see the silver hawk and the anthill collar.

Lambayeque

The protagonist of this region is the white-winged turkey, which lives in the district of Olmos, in the gorges of the Sierra de Lambayeque, and in the Chaparrí Ecological Reserve. Also, in the Chiclayan forests of algarrobos, the Peruvian cortarama is observed.

Hummingbird / Photo: Andina

Central Peru Birdwatching Route

Lima

The Pantanos de Villa Wildlife Refuge has more than 160 species, including herons and osprey. In the Lomas de Lachay National Reserve, located 105 km north of the capital, you will appreciate the mountain partridge, the black-headed gallinazo, and the black-eared harrier.

Central jungle

In the provinces of Chanchamayo (La Merced, San Ramón) and Oxapampa (Villa Rica, Pozuzo), there are hawks, parrots, buzzards and chihuacos.

South Peru Birdwatching Route

Paracas National Reserve

Nearly 216 specimens of seabirds, including migratory and endemic birds, have been counted in the Paracas National Reserve. The most famous are the Humboldt penguin; flamenco or parihuana; the Dominican gull; and the zarcillo.

Nazca

In the city of Nazca located about six hours south of the capital, Lima, the white wing flycatcher and the cactus canastero live.

Arequipa and Colca Canyon

In the Arequipa region, the star birds are the Andean condor and the cordillerano eaglet.

Cusco

In the forests that are on the banks of the Urubamba River, you will see the cock-of-the-rock, the national bird of Peru.

Puno and Lake Titicaca

There are 150 bird species in the Titicaca National Reserve. For example, the white heron, balserito, owl, bandurria, red duck and the diver of the Titicaca all call this area home.

Manu National Park and Tambopata

It is estimated that only in Manu, there are more than a thousand types of birds. In the Tambopata National Reserve, however, there are at least 670. Macaws come in blue and yellow; scarlet; and red and green. The Amazonian kingfisher is also native to this region.

No matter the Peru birdwatching route taken, rest assured that you will return home with precious memories abound.

Source: El Comercio

Cover photo: Andina

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on August 24, 2018.

