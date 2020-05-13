Home Traveling in Peru Free Entrance to Machu Picchu and Other Tourist Sites in Peru
Traveling in Peru

Free Entrance to Machu Picchu and Other Tourist Sites in Peru

by Traveling and Living in Peru
Machu Picchu by AmaraPhotos.com
Planning a trip to Peru in 2021? Get inspired now, book when you're ready. Your dream trip to Peru begins here.

Starting on July 1, 2020 a total of 77 historic and cultural sites, as well as protected natural areas in Peru, will be free for seniors and children, both national and international.

Machu Picchu’s grand opening will be here sooner than we expected. It’s no wonder the citadel received VIP treatment during the state of emergency. In an effort to reactivate the economy and the tourism industry, the government announced the opening of 77 tourist sites around Peru, starting July 1, 2020.

Senior citizens (60 years of age for women, 65 for men), children and teenagers, as well as public servants (individuals who carry out political functions, represent the State, and who work for public organizations) will have free access to these sites until December 31, 2020. The entrance fee will be waived for both national and internationals visitors.

No further information is available at the moment regarding capacity numbers for each site and how people will be able to obtain and purchase tickets.

The historic and archaeological sites included are administered by the Ministry of Culture, while the protected natural areas are administered by the National Service for Protected Natural Areas (Sernanp). Along with Machu Picchu, these are some of the other sites:

The Inca Trail network; Manuel Chavez Ballon On-site Museum (Cusco); the archaeological site of Chavin (Ancash); Nazca Lines and Geoglyphs (Ica); the archaeological complex of Chan Chan (La Libertad); the archaeological complex of Huacas del Sol y de la Luna (La Libertad); the archaeological monument of Kuelap (Amazonas); Caral-Supe archaeological site (Lima); Bruning National Archaeological Museum (Lambayeque); Sican National Museum (Lambayeque); Julio C. Tello Museum (Ica); Junin Regional Museum; Loreto Amazon Museum; Vicus Municipal Museum and Gold Room (Piura); Hipolito Unanue Regional Historical Museum (Tacna); the Pachacamac archaeological monument and on-site museum (Lima); among others.

The protected natural areas include: Tambopata National Reserve; Manu National Park and Bahuaja Sonene National Park (Madre de Dios); Pacaya Samiria National Reserve (Loreto); Ballestas Islands National Reserve; and Paracas National Reserve (Ica).

Source: Andina

Cover photo: AmaraPhotos.com

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2003, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

