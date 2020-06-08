These restaurants in Lima offering delivery have innovated their services in order to maintain business during a time of pandemic.
For many of us, food is one of the few constant pleasures that has remained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is it a vital and routine part of our day, meals can be comforting, propose creative outlet and (especially in Peru) a conversation starter. The following restaurants in Lima offering delivery and take out have reinvented themselves in a time when public gathering is prohibited and staying at home is strongly encouraged.
As with our list of places to order baked goods in Peru’s capital, we’ll continue to update this list of restaurants in Lima offering delivery and pickup.
Gourmet
- Central/Kjolle: mayobar.com / +51 960 698 079 / +51 977 384 650 (Delivery)
- Maido: maido.pe (Delivery/Take out) >> Read about the award-winning restaurant here
- La 73 Paradero: +51 997 564 007 / 01 247 0780 / 01 252 9099 (Delivery/Take out)
U.S.-inspired
- Mo Bistro: mobistro.meitre (Take out) >> Read our restaurant review here
- Franklin: franklinperu.com / +51 979 914 549 / 01 751 4243 (Delivery/Take out) >> Read our restaurant review here
- Cafe A Bistro: order form (Delivery/Take Out)
Healthy
- Quinoa Cafe: (WhatsApp) +51 961 481 963 (Delivery)
- Colonia Market: coloniamarket.com / +51 987-761-231 >> Read our article about the new shop here
- Germinando Vida: Instagram / +51 992 310 754 / 01 488 7246 (Delivery)
Traditional/Comida criolla
- La Panka: 01 635 3594 / (Whatsapp) +51 943 481 927 / +51 902 741 302 (Delivery/Take out)
Pizza/Pastas
- Mattoni: +51 924 066 643 (Delivery/Take out) >> Read our restaurant review here
- Petra Eat & Drink: 01 782 3209 / +51 946 193 812 (Delivery/Take out)>> Read our restaurant review here
Seafood
- Pescados Capitales : 01 706 0610 (Delivery)
Meatlovers
- Carnal Prime Steakhouse: 946 243 996 (Delivery/Take out) >> Read our restaurant review here
- Osso Carneceria: osso.riqra.com / +51 922 019 328 / +51 987 967 210 (Delivery)
- Don Nico: +51 955 546 571 / +51 999 929 159 (Delivery) >> Read our restaurant review here
Chifa/Chinese
- Shi-Nuá: +51 987 976 930 / 01 610 2100 (Delivery/Take out) >> Read our restaurant review here
- ChinaWok: 01 612 8000 (Delivery)
Desserts/Sweets
- Ana Avellana: anaavellana.com (Delivery/Take Out) >> Read out restaurant review here
- El Cacaotal: Facebook
- La Raffinerie: Virtual catalog + contact info here (Delivery) >> Read our restaurant review here
Cover photo: Mattoni Facebook
Now that you're here:
We're asking you, our reader, to make a contribution in support of our digital guide in order to keep informing, updating and inspiring people to visit Peru. Why now? In our near 20-year journey as the leading English-language source on travel in Peru, we've had our fair share of ups and downs-but nothing quite like the challenges brought forth in the first quarter of 2020.
By adapting to the changing face of the tourism and travel industry (on both local and international levels), we have no doubt we will come out stronger-especially with the support of our community. Because you will travel again, and we will be ready to show you the best of Peru.
Your financial support means we can keep sharing the best of Peru through high-quality stories, videos and insights provided by our dedicated team of contributors and editors based in Peru. And of course, We are here to answer your questions and help whenever you need us.
As well, it makes possible our commitment to support local and small businesses that make your visit an unforgettable one. Your support will help the people working in these industries get back on their feet once the world allows us to make our dream of enjoying everything Peru has to offer a reality again-from its mouthwatering gastronomy, thriving Amazon and archaeological wonders such as Machu Picchu.
Together, we will find a way through this. As a member of our community, your contribution, however big or small, is valuable.
Support Traveling & Living in Peru from as little as $1 - and it only takes a minute. Thank you!